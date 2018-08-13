Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/13/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Turkish Lira Plunges Further as Erdogan Fails to Assuage Investors

Turkey's currency plunged again, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, as a defiant speech from President Erdogan and policy moves from the nation's central bank failed to assuage investors. 

 
S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors

The S&P 500 slipped Monday, weighed down by shares of materials and energy companies. 

 
Argentina's Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to 45%

The Central Bank of Argentina raised interest rates Monday at an unscheduled meeting as the rout in emerging-market currencies extended to the Argentine peso. 

 
Musk's Surprise Tweet Complicates Tesla's Debt Picture

Elon Musk's surprise tweet last week that he is considering taking Tesla private only intensified questions about the electric-car maker's fundraising needs. 

 
Oil Tumbles on Reignited Oversupply Fears, Dollar Strength

Oil prices tumbled as fresh OPEC supply data and continued strength in the dollar spooked traders. 

 
OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined. 

 
Kevin Durant, Will Smith Top the Lineup for a New Venture-Capital Fund

Silicon Valley stalwart Andreessen Horowitz is launching a novel effort to boost diversity in tech: an exclusive new fund targeted at black celebrities, athletes and media figures. 

 
Banks Finally Start to Pay Their Depositors

Banks have started raising deposit rates more rapidly in response to Federal Reserve rate hikes, pressured by online competition. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead: China Business-Activities Data Expected

In the week ahead, China data will shed light on the impact of rising tensions, the U.S. will issue retail-sales numbers and Brazilian markets will monitor economic plans touted by presidential candidates. 

 
Eurozone Optimism Ebbs With Tensions Over Trade, Turkey

Europe's economy has slowed, and seems unlikely to bounce back strongly in what remains of a year that began with high hopes and then hit a series of setbacks.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 25228.54 Delayed Quote.2.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 7415.5865 Delayed Quote.15.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 7833.956 Delayed Quote.13.55%
S&P 500 -0.71% 2833.29 Real-time Quote.5.97%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 24.445 Real-time Quote.11.27%
SYSCO CORPORATION 72.46 Delayed Quote.5.81%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 19.745 Real-time Quote.3.59%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 162.63 Real-time Quote.3.02%
NEWS CORP 13.595 Real-time Quote.2.99%
MOSAIC CO 30.315 Real-time Quote.-3.73%
PULTEGROUP 27.645 Real-time Quote.-3.81%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 41.395 Real-time Quote.-4.29%
LENNAR CORPORATION 50.855 Real-time Quote.-4.73%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.275 Real-time Quote.-6.57%
Heatmap :
