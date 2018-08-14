Turkish Lira Falls Further as Erdogan Fails to Assuage Investors' Concerns

Turkey's currency dropped again, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, as a defiant speech from President Erdogan and policy moves from the nation's central bank failed to assuage investors' concerns.

S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors

U.S. stocks fell Monday, weighed down by shares of energy and materials companies as oil prices ebbed lower.

Argentina's Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to 45%

The Central Bank of Argentina raised interest rates Monday at an unscheduled meeting as the rout in emerging-market currencies extended to the Argentine peso.

Oil Closes Slightly Lower After Volatile Session

Oil prices erased most of their losses and closed slightly lower as traders faced increased OPEC production and a stronger dollar.

Musk's Surprise Tweet Complicates Tesla's Debt Picture

Elon Musk's surprise tweet last week that he is considering taking Tesla private only intensified questions about the electric-car maker's fundraising needs.

OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined.

Kevin Durant, Will Smith Top the Lineup for a New Venture-Capital Fund

Silicon Valley stalwart Andreessen Horowitz is launching a novel effort to boost diversity in tech: an exclusive new fund targeted at black celebrities, athletes and media figures.

Banks Finally Start to Pay Their Depositors

Banks have started raising deposit rates more rapidly in response to Federal Reserve rate hikes, pressured by online competition.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Business-Activities Data Expected

In the week ahead, China data will shed light on the impact of rising tensions, the U.S. will issue retail-sales numbers and Brazilian markets will monitor economic plans touted by presidential candidates.

Eurozone Optimism Ebbs With Tensions Over Trade, Turkey

Europe's economy has slowed, and seems unlikely to bounce back strongly in what remains of a year that began with high hopes and then hit a series of setbacks.