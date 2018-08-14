Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/14/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Turkish Lira Falls Further as Erdogan Fails to Assuage Investors' Concerns

Turkey's currency dropped again, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, as a defiant speech from President Erdogan and policy moves from the nation's central bank failed to assuage investors' concerns. 

 
China's Economy Cooled Further in July

Business activities in China cooled further in July, with investment slowing to a near two-decade low, official data showed, suggesting the Chinese economy is facing increased headwinds amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
Argentina's Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to 45%

The Central Bank of Argentina raised interest rates Monday at an unscheduled meeting as the rout in emerging-market currencies extended to the Argentine peso. 

 
Uganda's Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate at 9%

Uganda's central bank said it maintained its key lending rate at 9% to spur growth, amid rising inflationary pressure. 

 
S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors

U.S. stocks fell Monday, weighed down by shares of energy and materials companies as oil prices ebbed lower. 

 
Oil Closes Slightly Lower After Volatile Session

Oil prices erased most of their losses and closed slightly lower as traders faced increased OPEC production and a stronger dollar. 

 
Musk's Surprise Tweet Complicates Tesla's Debt Picture

Elon Musk's surprise tweet last week that he is considering taking Tesla private only intensified questions about the electric-car maker's fundraising needs. 

 
Kevin Durant, Will Smith Top the Lineup for a New Venture-Capital Fund

Silicon Valley stalwart Andreessen Horowitz is launching a novel effort to boost diversity in tech: an exclusive new fund targeted at black celebrities, athletes and media figures. 

 
Banks Finally Start to Pay Their Depositors

Banks have started raising deposit rates more rapidly in response to Federal Reserve rate hikes, pressured by online competition. 

 
OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.50% 25187.7 Delayed Quote.1.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 7401.1694 Delayed Quote.15.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 7819.7058 Delayed Quote.13.55%
S&P 500 -0.40% 2821.93 Real-time Quote.5.97%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 24.62 Delayed Quote.12.06%
SYSCO CORPORATION 72.75 Delayed Quote.6.24%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 19.73 Delayed Quote.3.52%
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 162.44 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NEWS CORP 13.58 Delayed Quote.2.88%
NRG ENERGY 32.5 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 86.53 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
HOLOGIC 39.02 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 41.38 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
LENNAR CORPORATION 50.78 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
