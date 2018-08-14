Turkish Lira Falls Further as Erdogan Fails to Assuage Investors' Concerns

Turkey's currency dropped again, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, as a defiant speech from President Erdogan and policy moves from the nation's central bank failed to assuage investors' concerns.

China's Economy Cooled Further in July

Business activities in China cooled further in July, with investment slowing to a near two-decade low, official data showed, suggesting the Chinese economy is facing increased headwinds amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.

China Infrastructure Investment Expected to Pick Up

China's infrastructure investment is expected to stabilize and pick up in the second half of the year after Chinese leaders vowed to speed up investment approvals, said a spokesperson with the country's statistics bureau on Tuesday.

Tariffs Could Slow Exports, Not Just Imports, New York Fed Research Warns

Higher tariffs on imported goods aren't likely to narrow the U.S. trade deficit because domestic producers are likely to face higher costs for exports, according to a new analysis from the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

Argentina's Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to 45%

The Central Bank of Argentina raised interest rates Monday at an unscheduled meeting as the rout in emerging-market currencies extended to the Argentine peso.

Uganda's Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate at 9%

Uganda's central bank said it maintained its key lending rate at 9% to spur growth, amid rising inflationary pressure.

S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors

U.S. stocks fell Monday, weighed down by shares of energy and materials companies as oil prices ebbed lower.

Oil Closes Slightly Lower After Volatile Session

Oil prices erased most of their losses and closed slightly lower as traders faced increased OPEC production and a stronger dollar.

Musk's Surprise Tweet Complicates Tesla's Debt Picture

Elon Musk's surprise tweet last week that he is considering taking Tesla private only intensified questions about the electric-car maker's fundraising needs.

Kevin Durant, Will Smith Top the Lineup for a New Venture-Capital Fund

Silicon Valley stalwart Andreessen Horowitz is launching a novel effort to boost diversity in tech: an exclusive new fund targeted at black celebrities, athletes and media figures.