News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/16/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Stocks Rally on Optimism About Trade Talks

U.S. stocks rose, erasing some of their midweek losses, as signs that Washington and Beijing have reached a modest breakthrough in their trade standoff reassured investors. 

 
U.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite

Washington and Beijing reached a modest breakthrough in their standoff over trade, saying they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the spiraling dispute. 

 
As Lira Rebounds, Investors Find Other Ways to Bet Against Turkey

Turkey's attempts to stabilize its embattled financial markets have borne some fruit this week, sparking a relief rally in the lira, but investors are still looking for ways to hedge against any new shocks. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Bounced Back in July

U.S. home construction rebounded last month after a big drop in June, but was weaker than Wall Street had expected, with many analysts taking a bleak view of the housing market. 

 
Oil Steadies But Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses as concerns about an economic slowdown in China and emerging markets limited recovery from a rout earlier this week. 

 
Leveraged Loans Not as Safe as They Once Were

Investors bought record amounts of junk-rated corporate loans in recent years, betting they would deliver more stable returns than high-yield bonds, but the loans are no longer as safe as their owners may think. 

 
Manufacturing Activity Slows in Mid-Atlantic, Though Optimism Rises

Manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in August as new orders, unfilled orders and shipments dropped from a month earlier. 

 
Consumer-Staples Rally Underscores Investor Wariness

Shares of companies selling everyday household goods are climbing, suggesting that even as the S&P 500 inches toward new highs, investors are hedging their bets through what they see as a safe corner of the market. 

 
Turkey's Energy Bill Soars as Its Currency Tumbles

Turkey faces another big problem after it deals with the immediate impact of its currency crisis: How is it going to pay for its dependence on imported oil and natural gas? 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, continuing to hover near historic lows.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.70% 25589.81 Delayed Quote.1.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.73% 7408.7613 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.79% 7835.1778 Delayed Quote.12.61%
S&P 500 -0.76% 2818.37 Real-time Quote.6.22%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WAL-MART STORES 98.775 Real-time Quote.9.48%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 19.715 Real-time Quote.6.28%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 345.55 Real-time Quote.4.16%
CISCO SYSTEMS 45.515 Real-time Quote.3.77%
CENTURYLINK 23.285 Real-time Quote.3.63%
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 34.295 Real-time Quote.-1.71%
GAP 30.385 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 202.595 Real-time Quote.-2.72%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 505.47 Real-time Quote.-3.88%
NETAPP 78.795 Real-time Quote.-4.46%
