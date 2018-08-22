Jackson Hole Gets Added Attention as Key Fed Rate Ticks Higher

An uptick in the Fed's benchmark interest rate is putting more pressure on the central bank to clarify plans for its $4 trillion bond portfolio, and analysts hope to get some insight at this week's Jackson Hole symposium.

U.S. Nears Bull-Run Milestone While Global Stocks Hover

U.S. stocks were on track to mark their longest-ever rally and open within touching distance of a fresh record, while global stocks were broadly flat.

As U.S. Bull Market Powers Ahead, Rest of World Is Left Behind

U.S. stocks are on the verge of the longest bull market in history, but investors elsewhere haven't had it nearly so good, with most major stock markets having fallen short of the S&P 500 since it bottomed during the financial crisis.

Calling Bull on the Longest Bull Market

Investors in big U.S. stocks will have no trouble believing that we are on the threshold of the longest bull market ever, with Wednesday setting a new "record" of 3,453 days. But who cares how long this bull market has been going, so long as you're making money?

A Messy Battle Brews in the Options Market

The CEO of the only U.S. options clearinghouse is clashing with traders over his plans.

Next Big Bet in Fracking: Water

Fledgling companies, many backed by private equity, are rushing to help shale drillers deal with one of their trickiest problems: what to do with the vast volumes of wastewater that are a byproduct of fracking wells.

Oil Prices Gain on Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil prices ticked up, boosted by signs of declining U.S. petroleum inventories.

Trump Auto Tariff Timetable Likely to Slip

The Trump administration is likely pushing back its timetable for imposing tariffs on auto imports, easing concerns of many in the auto industry who have widely opposed the duties.

Trump Dismisses 'Witch Hunt'

President Trump dismissed the conviction of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on eight criminal counts Tuesday as a 'witch hunt,' reiterating a line of attack he has used for months to criticize special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian election interference