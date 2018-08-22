Fed Signals Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting signaled they were likely to raise interest rates next month and discussed in greater detail their concerns over how prolonged trade disputes could disrupt economic growth.

S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone

The S&P 500 edged slightly lower, even as the broad index extended its bull run from the depths of the financial crisis to become the longest ever.

S&P 500 Tiptoes to New Bull Market Record-Sort Of

A day later, the debate about the longest-ever S&P 500 rally is alive and well.

Nafta Talks Near Accord on Key Points, Mexican Official Says

U.S. and Mexican officials are close to resolving some of the sticking points that have stalled negotiations to overhaul the Nafta, Mexico's chief trade negotiator said.

Short Squeeze Roils a Favorite Wall Street Trade

A robust August rally in the Treasury market is foiling one of Wall Street's most popular trades, a bet that solid U.S. economic growth, rising inflation and eroding government finances will compel investors to sell bonds.

Home Sales Tumbled In July for the Longest Slump Since 2013

Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. declined for a fourth straight month in July, as rising prices and limited inventory of affordable housing continued to sideline buyers despite solid economic growth.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Crude-oil inventories fell by a hefty 5.8 million barrels last week, much more than analysts' expected, but stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels increased, U.S. government data showed.

Trump Denies Directing Cohen to Pay Off Women

President Trump denied that he ordered Michael Cohen to buy the silence of two women during the 2016 campaign and said he only learned of the payments after the fact.

Jackson Hole Gets Added Attention as Key Fed Rate Ticks Higher

An uptick in the Fed's benchmark interest rate is putting more pressure on the central bank to clarify plans for its $4 trillion bond portfolio, and analysts hope to get some insight at this week's Jackson Hole symposium.

A Messy Battle Brews in the Options Market

The CEO of the only U.S. options clearinghouse is clashing with traders, leaving his vision for the OCC mired in uncertainty.