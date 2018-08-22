Log in
08/22 10:10:00 pm
2861.82 PTS   -0.04%
05:10pLowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Recruits CVS Finance Chief..
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/22/2018 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Signals Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting signaled they were likely to raise interest rates next month and expressed more concerns than before that prolonged trade disputes could disrupt economic growth. 

 
U.S. Seizes on Chinese Economic Vulnerability as Trade Talks Start

The U.S. and China kicked off two days of talks in Washington aimed at settling an escalating trade battle, with the U.S. claiming the advantage because Beijing is struggling to keep its economic growth from faltering. 

 
Adviser to Bernanke, Yellen Will Reprise Role for Powell

Jon Faust, who served as a senior adviser to former Federal Reserve chiefs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke, has taken on a similar full-time role for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
SEC Rejects Nine Proposed Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected applications for nine separate bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds, once again thwarting an attempt to build an ETF product based upon the volatile cryptocurrency. 

 
Mexico's López Obrador to Halt Oil Auctions Two Years-Sources

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold off auctioning any new oil blocks for at least two years, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. 

 
S&P 500 Tiptoes to New Bull Market Record-Sort Of

A day later, the debate about the longest-ever S&P 500 rally is alive and well. 

 
Nafta Talks Near Accord on Key Points, Mexican Official Says

U.S. and Mexican officials are close to resolving some of the sticking points that have stalled negotiations to overhaul the Nafta, Mexico's chief trade negotiator said. 

 
Short Squeeze Roils a Favorite Wall Street Trade

A robust August rally in the Treasury market is foiling one of Wall Street's most popular trades, a bet that solid U.S. economic growth, rising inflation and eroding government finances will compel investors to sell bonds. 

 
Home Sales Tumbled In July for the Longest Slump Since 2013

Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. declined for a fourth straight month in July, as rising prices and limited inventory of affordable housing continued to sideline buyers despite solid economic growth. 

 
Trump Denies Directing Cohen to Pay Off Women

President Trump denied he directed Michael Cohen to buy the silence of two women during the 2016 campaign, as the White House sought to discredit the president's former lawyer.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 25733.6 Delayed Quote.4.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7424.5956 Delayed Quote.15.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7889.0966 Delayed Quote.13.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.7.08%
05:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
05:54pUS : S&P 500 Reaches Bull-Run Milestone
05:10pLowe's to Close Orchard Supply Stores, Recruits CVS Finance Chief -- 3rd Upda..
04:47pDollar, bond yields fall as investors weigh Trump woes
04:42pS&P 500 bull market now arguably the oldest ever
04:41pDollar, bond yields fall as investors weigh Trump woes
04:17pU.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Stocks Drift Lower
03:40pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Struggles For Direction As Fed Hints At Coming ..
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LOWE'S COMPANIES 105.52 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NOBLE ENERGY 29.86 Delayed Quote.3.93%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 262.82 Delayed Quote.3.75%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 86.3 Delayed Quote.3.51%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 20.87 Delayed Quote.3.27%
HANESBRANDS 18.4 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) 23.69 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) 50.16 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
PUBLIC STORAGE 211.04 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CENTURYLINK 22.42 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
