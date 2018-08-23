Investors Needn't Fear Trump Impeachment

Assigning credit or blame to the president for the stock market's performance is an unwinnable argument. Guessing what would happen if he were to unexpectedly leave office is another matter.

As Central Bankers Meet, Economic Uncertainties Weigh on Outlook

The formal discussion at this week's Fed retreat with global central bankers will be about the impact of monopolies, but new economic uncertainties are sure to dominate chats over cocktails and mountain hikes.

Stocks Drift Lower as Trade Talks Begin

The S&P 500 drifted lower as a new round of tariffs rattled trade-sensitive stocks.

U.S. New Home Sales Fell in July

Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell for the second straight month in July after a stark drop in June.

Regional Manufacturing Activity Slows; Outlook Drops

Manufacturing activity in a group of states in the middle of the country slowed in August, falling back to levels seen earlier this year and late 2017. Meanwhile, expectations for future activity trended lower.

Senate Panel Approves Pick to Run Consumer-Finance Agency

President Trump's pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cleared a key hurdle with party-line approval by a Senate committee.

ECB Determines Eurozone Still Needs 'Significant' Stimulus

The eurozone economy still needs "significant" monetary stimulus to ensure inflation continues to climb, according to the minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting.

Britain Ramps Up Preparations for No-Deal Brexit

The U.K. government's move is aimed at underscoring to Brussels that it is serious about walking away from breakup talks if it doesn't get a satisfactory deal.

China, U.S. Fire Off New Tariffs in Middle of Trade Talks

China and the U.S. launched a fresh round of tariffs on $16 billion in each other's goods, even as officials from both governments sat down for negotiations to resolve their monthslong trade fight.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall for Third Consecutive Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week for the third straight week, continuing to hover near historic lows.