Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 03:16pm EDT
Investors Needn't Fear Trump Impeachment

Assigning credit or blame to the president for the stock market's performance is an unwinnable argument. Guessing what would happen if he were to unexpectedly leave office is another matter. 

 
As Central Bankers Meet, Economic Uncertainties Weigh on Outlook

The formal discussion at this week's Fed retreat with global central bankers will be about the impact of monopolies, but new economic uncertainties are sure to dominate chats over cocktails and mountain hikes. 

 
Stocks Drift Lower as Trade Talks Begin

The S&P 500 drifted lower as a new round of tariffs rattled trade-sensitive stocks. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Fell in July

Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell for the second straight month in July after a stark drop in June. 

 
Regional Manufacturing Activity Slows; Outlook Drops

Manufacturing activity in a group of states in the middle of the country slowed in August, falling back to levels seen earlier this year and late 2017. Meanwhile, expectations for future activity trended lower. 

 
Senate Panel Approves Pick to Run Consumer-Finance Agency

President Trump's pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cleared a key hurdle with party-line approval by a Senate committee. 

 
ECB Determines Eurozone Still Needs 'Significant' Stimulus

The eurozone economy still needs "significant" monetary stimulus to ensure inflation continues to climb, according to the minutes of the European Central Bank's last meeting. 

 
Britain Ramps Up Preparations for No-Deal Brexit

The U.K. government's move is aimed at underscoring to Brussels that it is serious about walking away from breakup talks if it doesn't get a satisfactory deal. 

 
China, U.S. Fire Off New Tariffs in Middle of Trade Talks

China and the U.S. launched a fresh round of tariffs on $16 billion in each other's goods, even as officials from both governments sat down for negotiations to resolve their monthslong trade fight. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall for Third Consecutive Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week for the third straight week, continuing to hover near historic lows.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 25675.79 Delayed Quote.4.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.13% 7434.2705 Delayed Quote.15.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.10% 7897.0475 Delayed Quote.13.85%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2861.82 Real-time Quote.7.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow move lower as trade worries weigh
RE
03:19pUS : S&P, Dow move lower as trade worries weigh
RE
02:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Pressured With Most S&P 500 Sectors Lower
DJ
02:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Pressured With Most S&P 500 Sectors Lower
DJ
12:43pUS : U.S. Stocks Drift Lower as Trade Talks Begin
DJ
12:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Lower as Trade Talks Begin
DJ
12:13pOil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
RE
11:38aL Brands Down Over 12% After 2Q Income Slide, Lowered FY18 Profit Guidance --..
DJ
10:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift as Trade Talks Begin
DJ
10:15aUS : U.S. Stocks Drift as Trade Talks Begin
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
SYNOPSYS 100.755 Real-time Quote.6.43%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 22.165 Real-time Quote.6.05%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 88.94 Real-time Quote.3.06%
ABIOMED, INC. 378.24 Real-time Quote.2.68%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP 72.97 Real-time Quote.2.18%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 14.145 Real-time Quote.-2.65%
NUCOR 62.015 Real-time Quote.-2.78%
NEWS CORP 13.8 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
VIACOM 31.015 Real-time Quote.-2.87%
HORMEL FOODS 37.35 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.