News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/24/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Fed's Powell Defends Pace of Rate Hikes to Avert Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the strategy of gradually raising interest rates, pushing back against criticisms that the central bank is moving either too quickly or too slowly, jeopardizing the economy's expansion. 

 
It Was Meant to Be the Better Bitcoin. It's Down Nearly 90%

The underperformance of Bitcoin Cash touches on a larger question: Can virtual currencies really become a means of payment that would supplant traditional money? 

 
Fed Signals Unease About Drop in Unemployment

New research from the Federal Reserve warns against placing too little attention on an unemployment rate that falls below levels regarded as likely to maintain stable inflation. 

 
Stocks Higher as Powell Defends Fed's Rate Path

U.S. stocks jumped, putting the S&P 500 on track to notch its first record close since January, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell defended the central bank's plan to raise interest rates gradually. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks End With No Sign of Progress

Trade talks between the U.S. and China failed to produce any visible sign of progress, reducing the prospects of a deal soon, people closely tracking the talks said. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Gradual Rate Increases Still Best Path

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the economy's solid performance justifies further gradual interest-rate increases. 

 
U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell 1.7% in July

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories fell in July because of a decline in aircraft sales, but underlying demand grew modestly. 

 
Mexican Economy Contracted in Second Quarter

Mexico's economic activity in the second quarter contracted 0.2%, more than previously estimated, as declines in industrial output and agricultural production offset gains in services. 

 
Fed's Bullard Says Officials Should Not Ignore Yield Curve's Implications

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said it would be a serious mistake to shrug off the message of the yield curve as his colleagues contemplate further rate rises. 

 
China Central Bank Reintroduces Measure to Bolster the Yuan

China is stepping up efforts to stem the yuan's rapid depreciation, in a policy shift intended to fend off capital flight and blunt U.S. criticism that Beijing is weakening its currency as part of the countries' trade fight.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 25806.53 Delayed Quote.3.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.89% 7480.2152 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.81% 7942.0395 Delayed Quote.14.12%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2856.98 Real-time Quote.7.04%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
AUTODESK 156.605 Real-time Quote.14.89%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 23.395 Real-time Quote.4.96%
NETFLIX 355.825 Real-time Quote.4.91%
COTY 12.185 Real-time Quote.4.68%
COMCAST CORPORATION 36.545 Real-time Quote.3.50%
PG&E CORPORATION 42.795 Real-time Quote.-2.65%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 79.89 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
MACY'S 36.555 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
GAP 29.295 Real-time Quote.-9.69%
FOOT LOCKER 47.065 Real-time Quote.-11.53%
Heatmap :
