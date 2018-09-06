Canada, U.S. Negotiators in 'Intense' Talks, Says Trump

President Trump said Wednesday that U.S. and Canadian negotiators were engaged in "intense" discussions as part of the latest attempt to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump on a Government Shutdown: 'If It Happens, It Happens'

President Trump indicated on Wednesday that he would countenance a government shutdown in order to press for funding for building more of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

SEC Is Back at Full Strength With Five Members

The Senate confirmed Elad Roisman to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, giving the regulator a fifth and final member as it prepares to impose restrictions on stockbroker advice while loosening the reins on some public companies.

Bank Sues New York Fed Over Lack of Account

A new bank run by a former top Fed staffer is suing the New York Fed, saying it is unfairly preventing the firm from pursuing a novel business strategy.

Internet Stocks Pull Down S&P 500

Declines in internet stocks dragged down the S&P 500 as investors awaited updates on key trading relationships.

Oil Falls as Gulf Coast Storm Weakens

U.S. oil prices fell below $69 a barrel Wednesday after concerns diminished that a storm in the U.S. Gulf Coast would hinder oil production.

U.S. Trade Deficit Posted Biggest Increase in July Since 2015

The U.S. trade deficit posted its biggest monthly increase in almost three and a half years in July, as tax cuts and higher federal spending goosed up domestic demand while a cooling economy overseas hampered exports.

Bank of Canada Holds Benchmark Rate Steady

The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.50% as it signaled that the outcome of North American Free Trade Agreement talks could affect the pace of future rate increases.

Canada Posts Biggest Monthly Trade Surplus With U.S. in Nearly a Decade

Canada posted its biggest trade surplus with the U.S. in nearly a decade for July due to higher prices for crude-oil exports and a jump in sales of auto parts and other goods to its fast-growing southern neighbor.

Wages Growing Faster Than You Think, White House Says

Trump advisers calculate hourly pay grew 1% in the second quarter, rather than the official figure of 0.1%, citing a new way to measure that accounts for aging workers and changes to benefits.