S&P 500
After market
-0.01%
2877.64 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 09/06 10:10:00 pm
2878.05 PTS   -0.37%
10:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower For Third Day In A R..
DJ
10:29pU.S. Government Bonds Advance on Stock Market Weakness
DJ
07:54pWALL STREET STO : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/06/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Weak Tech Shares Pull Down S&P 500

Weakness in technology shares hurt the S&P 500 for the third straight session Thursday, with worries about regulation and trade continuing. 

 
Bank of Canada May Still Raise Rates

A breakdown in talks toward a revised North American Free Trade Agreement wouldn't necessarily prevent the Bank of Canada from raising interest rates, a senior official from the central bank said Thursday. 

 
Fed's Williams Says Yield Curve Not Deciding Factor in Setting Rates

New York Fed leader John Williams said the prospect of a yield-curve inversion by itself wouldn't be enough to stop him from supporting further rate rises if he thought the economy called for them. 

 
U.S. Worker Productivity Rose in Spring at Best Pace Since 2015

U.S. worker productivity rose this spring at the best pace in more than three years, newly revised numbers confirmed. 

 
Layoffs Reach a Half-Century Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell at the end of August to a nearly five-decade low, as managers face difficulties finding qualified employees. 

 
Five Things to Watch in the August Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the nation's labor market Friday. 

 
Service-Sector Businesses Are Getting Increasingly Jittery About Tariffs

A closely watched index of nonmanufacturing activity rose last month the Institute for Supply Management said, indicating service industries such as health care and retail are still in good shape. 

 
Oil Falls as Total Fuel Inventories Rise

Oil prices fell sharply Thursday after data showing an increase in total U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuel pointed to already-swelling global supplies just as summer ends and the lower-demand fall season arrives. 

 
Memory Dump Piles Up

Micron, Western Digital and chip-equipment stocks are hit hard on concerns of falling Flash prices. 

 
Emerging-Market Stocks on Brink of Bear Territory

Emerging markets were teetering on the verge of bear territory as a rising dollar and higher U.S. interest rates are siphoning money from the developing world and making their debts more expensive.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 25995.87 Delayed Quote.5.08%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7453.1672 Delayed Quote.17.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.91% 7922.7259 Delayed Quote.15.82%
S&P 500 -0.37% 2878.05 Real-time Quote.8.34%
10:29pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower For Third Day In A Row As Tech S..
DJ
10:29pU.S. Government Bonds Advance on Stock Market Weakness
DJ
07:29pVerizon Communications Raises Dividend by 2.1%
DJ
04:10pU.S. Markets Open Flat
DJ
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CENTURYLINK 22.52 Real-time Quote.4.02%
GENERAL MILLS 47.01 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CBS CORPORATION 54.62 Delayed Quote.3.15%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 330.83 Real-time Quote.2.96%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 124.04 Delayed Quote.2.65%
TWITTER INC 30.81 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 161.305 Real-time Quote.-6.24%
WYNN RESORTS 128.13 Real-time Quote.-8.72%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 44.65 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION 107.08 Real-time Quote.-9.89%
