Weak Tech Shares Pull Down S&P 500

Weakness in technology shares hurt the S&P 500 for the third straight session Thursday, with worries about regulation and trade continuing.

Bank of Canada Likely to Raise Rates

A breakdown in talks toward a revised North American Free Trade Agreement wouldn't necessarily prevent the Bank of Canada from raising interest rates, a senior official from the central bank said Thursday.

Fed's Williams Says Yield Curve Not Deciding Factor in Setting Rates

New York Fed leader John Williams said the prospect of a yield-curve inversion by itself wouldn't be enough to stop him from supporting further rate rises if he thought the economy called for them.

U.S. Worker Productivity Rose in Spring at Best Pace Since 2015

U.S. worker productivity rose this spring at the best pace in more than three years, newly revised numbers confirmed.

Layoffs Reach a Half-Century Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell at the end of August to a nearly five-decade low, as managers face difficulties finding qualified employees.

Five Things to Watch in the August Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the nation's labor market Friday.

CFPB Issues First Supervision Report Under Mulvaney

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has in recent months found illegal activities in mortgage and auto-loan servicing and at payday-lending companies, a sign the bureau continues to scrutinize financial companies under the Trump administration.

Service-Sector Businesses Are Getting Increasingly Jittery About Tariffs

A closely watched index of nonmanufacturing activity rose last month the Institute for Supply Management said, indicating service industries such as health care and retail are still in good shape.

Oil Falls as Total Fuel Inventories Rise

Oil prices fell sharply Thursday after data showing an increase in total U.S. inventories of crude oil and fuel pointed to already-swelling global supplies just as summer ends and the lower-demand fall season arrives.

Memory Dump Piles Up

Micron, Western Digital and chip-equipment stocks are hit hard on concerns of falling Flash prices.