Pre-market
-0.17%
2873.12 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 09/06 10:10:00 pm
2878.05 PTS   -0.37%
01:13pGlobal Stocks Pause Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
09/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close Lower For Third Day In A R..
DJ
09/06U.S. Government Bonds Advance on Stock Market Weakness
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/07/2018 | 01:17pm CEST
Global Stocks Pause Ahead of Jobs Report

Global stocks were mixed ahead of the U.S. jobs report Friday, as declines in technology stocks weighed down Asian indexes after an emerging-market benchmark slipped into bear territory. 

 
Eurozone Economic Growth Falls Further Behind U.S.

The eurozone's economy slowed slightly in the three months through June as imports jumped despite weak household spending, with few signs that a rebound is in prospect soon. 

 
Emerging-Market Stocks Enter Bear Territory

Emerging markets tipped into bear territory, marking investors' retreat from risky assets amid concerns about the outlook for the global economy. 

 
German Industry Stumbles Into 3Q

German industry had a weak start to the third quarter, as industrial production and exports fell in July, depressed by global trade tensions. 

 
Oil Stabilizes After Selloff on Rising Product Inventories

Oil prices were nearly flat Friday after falling more than 1% a day earlier on the back of a buildup in U.S. refined product inventories. 

 
Weak Tech Shares Pull Down S&P 500

Weakness in technology shares hurt the S&P 500 for the third straight session Thursday, with worries about regulation and trade continuing. 

 
Bank of Canada Likely to Raise Rates

A breakdown in talks toward a revised North American Free Trade Agreement wouldn't necessarily prevent the Bank of Canada from raising interest rates, a senior official from the central bank said Thursday. 

 
Fed's Evans Says He Favors Tightening Beyond Neutral

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday that he believes the central bank should raise interest rates enough to slightly curb economic growth to keep inflation under control. 

 
Fed's Williams Says Yield Curve Not Deciding Factor in Setting Rates

New York Fed leader John Williams said the prospect of a yield-curve inversion by itself wouldn't be enough to stop him from supporting further rate rises if he thought the economy called for them. 

 
Layoffs Reach a Half-Century Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell at the end of August to a nearly five-decade low, as managers face difficulties finding qualified employees.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 25995.87 Delayed Quote.5.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7453.1672 Delayed Quote.17.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.91% 7922.7259 Delayed Quote.15.82%
S&P 500 -0.37% 2878.05 Real-time Quote.8.04%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
GENERAL MILLS 47.01 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CBS CORPORATION 54.62 Delayed Quote.3.15%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 124.04 Delayed Quote.2.65%
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES 98.96 Delayed Quote.2.53%
SOUTHERN COMPANY 45.76 Delayed Quote.2.46%
TWITTER INC 30.81 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 160.05 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
WYNN RESORTS 127.85 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION 107.28 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 44.65 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
