Cryptocurrency Startups Combine as Wall Street Blockchain Effort Falters

Chain, a startup working with Nasdaq and others to build a blockchain-based trading platform, is merging with another cryptocurrency startup, a sign that efforts to plug the technology behind bitcoin into the traditional markets are proving harder than expected.

S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data

The S&P 500 rose, buoyed by gains among industrial and technology firms, as investors looked ahead at a busy week for economic data.

A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range.

Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there.

Weakness Against Major Rivals Dims Dollar's Shine

A surge against emerging markets has underpinned the dollar's rise. But the rally masks lackluster performance against the euro and the yen.

Fed Ponders a New Tool to Avert Crises

A debate is brewing inside the Federal Reserve about whether to demand big banks raise more capital as the economy heats up.

Turkish Economy Cooled in Second Quarter

The Turkish economy grew by 5.2% in the second quarter, official data showed, losing pace from the first quarter amid worries of an economic slowdown caused by the lira's sharp drop in recent weeks.

Oil Prices Rise as Investors Weigh Supply Signal

Oil climbed following a week of volatile trading, with investors focused on possible disruptions to supply that could lift prices.

Boston Fed President Backs Quarterly Rate Increases

Eric Rosengren says continuing the current pace would push rates closer to a neutral level.

OECD Leading Indicators Flash Growth Warning

The world's developed economies are set for a slowdown, although prospects for Asian giants China and India have brightened, according to leading indicators released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.