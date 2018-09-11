Log in
S&P 500
S&P 500
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 09/10 10:10:00 pm
2877.13 PTS   +0.19%
09/10WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
09/10MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Snap 4-day Losing Streak As Tech..
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/11/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Negotiators Meet in Bid to Ease Trans-Atlantic Trade Tensions

Top trade officials from the U.S. and the European Union reached no breakthrough here Monday on laying out a trade pact that would deliver on their presidents' earlier agreement to slash tariffs and boost commerce. 

 
Debate Heats Up Over When Era of Oil Will End

The time left before global demand for crude peaks is tightening, according to new projections from industry analysts. Two reports published this week point to an end of oil's growth within the next five years, far earlier than many in the industry are expecting. 

 
Congress Unveils Funding Deal in Race to Avoid Shutdown

Lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal Monday on a trio of spending bills they hope to pass this week in a rare example of Congress reaching an agreement over funding part of the federal government weeks ahead of a deadline. 

 
States Face Crunch If Fed's Tool Kit Is Limited in Next Recession

When the next recession comes, some states are likely to suffer much more than others if the Federal Reserve lacks ammunition to make economic downturns less severe, new Fed research shows. 

 
Cryptocurrency Startups Combine as Wall Street Blockchain Effort Falters

Chain, a startup working with Nasdaq and others to build a blockchain-based trading platform, is merging with another cryptocurrency startup, a sign that efforts to plug the technology behind bitcoin into the traditional markets are proving harder than expected. 

 
A Dangerous Time of Year for Oil Prices

U.S. oil prices have largely hovered between $65 and $70 a barrel since mid-July, but some analysts are worried a seasonal slowdown in demand will send prices tumbling out of that range. 

 
Borrowers Struggle to Raise Funds as Emerging Markets Tumble

The steep falls in emerging markets have hurt the ability of developing-world companies and governments to issue bonds overseas, making it harder to pay back existing debt and putting potential pressure on economic growth there. 

 
Trump Card: Japan's Abe Bets on Trade in Bid for New Term

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kicked off his bid for three more years as Japan's leader by saying he would spearhead the effort to expand trade against protectionist threats. 

 
Weakness Against Major Rivals Dims Dollar's Shine

A surge against emerging markets has underpinned the dollar's rise. But the rally masks lackluster performance against the euro and the yen. 

 
S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data

The S&P 500 snapped a four-session losing streak, buoyed by gains among industrial and technology firms ahead of a busy week for economic data.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 25857.07 Delayed Quote.4.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7447.6761 Delayed Quote.16.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 7924.1602 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 0.19% 2877.13 Real-time Quote.7.41%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 29.89 Delayed Quote.9.17%
UNITED RENTALS 159.99 Delayed Quote.5.05%
FOOT LOCKER 49.09 Delayed Quote.5.03%
WYNN RESORTS 134.2 Delayed Quote.4.53%
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE 100.18 Delayed Quote.3.88%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 259.73 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 107.2 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
ANTHEM INC 262.59 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
TORCHMARK CORPORATION 84.46 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 50.71 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
