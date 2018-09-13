Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHL : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
WALL STREET STO : S&P 500 Inches Higher
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/13/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Economy Grows Moderately, But Trade Fears Rise, Fed's Beige Book Says

Businesses voiced concern about mounting trade tensions, as recently imposed and proposed tariffs force companies to grapple with rising input costs, according to a Federal Reserve's beige book report. 

 
Fed Should Raise Rates for the Next Year or Two, Brainard Says

Fed governor Lael Brainard said recent tax cuts and government-spending increases have likely created a need for higher interest rates, saying the central bank should continue gradually raising rates for the next year or two. 

 
Fed's Bullard Sees Trump Agenda Improving Economic Outlook

St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the Trump administration's economic agenda seems to have brought fundamental improvements to the outlook. 

 
U.S. Seeks New Trade Talks With China to Avoid Tariffs

The Trump administration is giving Beijing another chance to try to stave off new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese exports, asking top officials for a fresh round of trade talks later this month. 

 
Imports into California Ports Tumbled in August

The 3.1% decline suggests an early-summer shipping surge was triggered by concerns over tariffs, and importers now are pulling back foreign purchases . 

 
S&P 500 Gains Amid Trade Hopes

The S&P 500 edged higher for the third straight session, with gains in consumer-staples and trade-sensitive sectors offsetting declines in financial and technology firms. 

 
Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Inventories and Output Fall

Oil prices surged, with the global benchmark Brent hitting $80 a barrel for the first time since May, after the U.S. reported a decline in both oil production and stored inventories. 

 
Aramco Argues Over Right Price for Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is complicating a plan to use its wealth to finance the kingdom's economic overhaul, arguing for a discount in its government-engineered acquisition of the state petrochemicals firm. 

 
Median Household Income Rose 1.8% in 2017, Census Figures Show

U.S. household incomes rose again in 2017, according to Census Bureau figures released Wednesday that suggest more Americans are benefiting from the strong economy. 

 
Why Bush's Quiet Role in Financial Crisis Deserves Attention Now

Political polarization, populism and protectionism suggest the next crisis will be met with far less political will than the last.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 25998.92 Delayed Quote.5.18%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 7488.0646 Delayed Quote.17.38%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 7954.2287 Delayed Quote.15.49%
S&P 500 0.04% 2888.91 Real-time Quote.8.01%
DISCOVERY INC 30.7 Delayed Quote.7.68%
DISCOVERY INC 28.36 Delayed Quote.7.18%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 32.21 Delayed Quote.7.01%
ALTRIA GROUP 63.43 Delayed Quote.6.66%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 13.63 Delayed Quote.4.52%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 150.37 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 94.95 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
TWITTER INC 29.75 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
SUNTRUST BANKS 71.38 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 41.74 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
