U.S. Stocks Rise on Easing of Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks rose as renewed optimism at the prospect of fresh U.S.-China trade talks put the S&P 500 on pace for its best day of the month.

Turkey Raises Rates to Tackle Crisis, Sending Lira Higher

Turkey's central bank sharply raised interest rates, defying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demand to keep them lower in an effort to regain investor confidence.

ECB Lowers Growth Forecasts as It Confirms Stimulus Taper

The European Central Bank said it would press ahead with a carefully telegraphed plan to phase out easy money, signaling a cautious confidence in the eurozone economy despite recent signs of a slowdown.

Coal Prices Rise as Hurricane Florence Disrupts Exports

Rising coal prices could get another boost as Hurricane Florence shuts down exports from the Virginia coast, halting supplies to elsewhere in the world.

Most Economists See Tariff Effects on U.S. Economy as Limited

Tariffs have yet to meaningfully affect the U.S. economy because of the relatively small amounts imposed so far, but trade tensions remain the biggest risk to the economic outlook, according to forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Economists Split Over Path of Interest Rates in 2019

Most private economists continue to expect Federal Reserve officials will raise short-term interest rates two more times this year, but are split over the path of rates in 2019, according to the Journal's monthly survey of forecasters.

Oil Falls on Rising OPEC Production

Oil prices fell after closing at their highest level in weeks, hurt by the latest signs that OPEC is ramping up production.

U.S. Consumer Prices Edged Higher in August

U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in August, though the pace of annual increases eased for the first time this year.

Treasury to Sell $101 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $101 billion in securities, comprising 13- and 26-week bills and Treasury inflation-protected securities.

Jobless Claims Remain at Half-Century Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining at a half-century low for the second-straight week.