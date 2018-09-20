Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/20/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
EU Leaders Reject U.K.'s Post-Brexit Economic Proposal, Pressuring May

European Union leaders rejected the British government's proposal for how to maintain economic relations with the bloc post-Brexit, piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she was seeking a boost from the talks to help put down a possible rebellion in the party. 

 
S&P 500, Dow Rise to Record High as Investors Set Aside Trade Fears

The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed to hit new intraday highs Thursday as expectations for another surge in corporate profits helped investors look past the latest trade sparring between the U.S. and China. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Steadied in August

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes held steady in August after a stretch of weakness in the housing market. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 49-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell to a new 49-year low last week, though any effect from Hurricane Florence may not be realized for several weeks. 

 
OPEC, Russia to Discuss Output as Iran Sanctions Bite

OPEC and its Russia-led counterparts meet this weekend to gauge whether they need to boost output amid U.S. sanctions on Iran as oil prices flirt with multiyear highs. 

 
SEC Says Don't Judge Its Enforcement Solely on Volume

The Securities and Exchange Commission is still policing wrongdoers, even if the volume of its enforcement actions and dollar amount of fines drop this year, the co-director of enforcement says. 

 
Liberia Investigates Central Bank's Missing $104 Million

Authorities in Liberia said they were investigating the disappearance of newly-printed bank notes worth $104 million intended for the central bank in a possible fraud worth 5% of gross domestic product. 

 
Turkey Slashes Growth Forecasts to Cool Inflation

The Turkish government slashed projections for growth over the next several years, signaling that it would seek to cool the country's debt-fueled economic boom and rein in double-digit inflation. 

 
Swiss Paradox: Booming Economy, Negative Interest Rates

Switzerland's central bank left its key rate at minus 0.75% despite a strong economy, standing apart from most rich countries that are following the Fed in moving away from crisis-era policies. 

 
U.S. Conference Board Leading Economic Index Rises

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose to 111.2, up 0.4%, last month. Economists polled were expecting an increase of 0.5%. The index rose 0.7% in July and 0.5% in June.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 26643.36 Delayed Quote.6.82%
NASDAQ 100 1.09% 7574.1692 Delayed Quote.17.10%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 8029.5929 Delayed Quote.15.25%
S&P 500 0.12% 2907.93 Real-time Quote.8.63%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 57.5 Real-time Quote.7.26%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.585 Delayed Quote.4.40%
UNDER ARMOUR 17.9561 Delayed Quote.3.91%
VIACOM 31.815 Real-time Quote.3.53%
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL 45.815 Real-time Quote.3.44%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 76.69 Real-time Quote.-3.56%
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC 206.07 Real-time Quote.-4.14%
NORDSTROM 61.175 Real-time Quote.-4.62%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 297.005 Real-time Quote.-4.89%
RED HAT 133.365 Real-time Quote.-6.84%
