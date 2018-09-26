Labour to Weigh Second Brexit Referendum if U.K.-EU Talks Collapse

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party opened the door on Tuesday to a second referendum that could reverse Brexit if talks with the European Union collapse.

Pressed by Trump, OPEC Fears Oil Glut's Return

Crude rose to $80 a barrel days after President Trump chastised OPEC delegates about "higher and higher oil prices." But Mr. Trump-and the rest of the world-may have to live with somewhat high prices.

Antitrust Chief Vows to Cut Merger Review Time

The Justice Department's antitrust chief is pledging to significantly cut the length of time it takes to review proposed mergers, amid complaints from companies that the regulatory clearance process has become painfully slow.

U.S. Stocks Tick Higher as Oil, Energy Stocks Extend Gains

The S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday, as interest-rate sensitive stocks sold off late in the session and offset gains among shares of oil-and-gas companies.

Oil Continues to Soar on Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose further Tuesday, building on large gains from a day earlier after OPEC and its production allies decided to maintain their current production targets.

Health-Care Stocks Lead This Leg of Rally, After Tech Giants' Stumbles

Health-care stocks are helping push major U.S. indexes to new highs as money managers have embraced the sector after technology stocks stumbled in September.

Home-Price Gains Decelerated in July

Home-price gains slowed for the fourth straight month in July, as higher mortgage rates begin acting as a brake on rapid price growth, offering some welcome respite for buyers.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 18-Year High

Consumer confidence hit a new 18-year high in September, as robust job growth and a strong economic outlook bolstered Americans' expectations for the future.

Trade Deal Could Move Ahead Without Canada, U.S. Official Says

The Trump administration's top trade negotiator threatened to move forward with a bilateral accord with Mexico amid a lack of progress with Canada on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump Defends Hard-Line Trade Policies at U.N.

In his second address to the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump criticized international organizations and alliances as unaccountable, but got pushback from other world leaders.