Fed's Powell Sees No Risk of Labor Market Overheating

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he doesn't see evidence the labor market is at risk of overheating, or generating a sharp upturn in price pressures.

U.S., China May Resume Trade Talks in December, White House Says

White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said Tuesday trade talks between the U.S. and China could resume when economic policy makers meet in Buenos Aires in December for the Group of 20 meeting.

Dow Hits New Record as U.S. Shares Lead Peers

U.S. stocks climb as uncertainty weighs on overseas markets, signaling investors' diverging expectations.

Auto Sales Sputter in September Amid Rising Interest Rates, Trade Concerns

Several major auto makers reported steep declines in U.S. sales for September, a slowdown that comes amid shifts in North American trade policy and the looming threat of tariffs on European and Japanese imports.

Fed Rethinks How to Define a Big Bank

The Federal Reserve could broaden the number of banks receiving regulatory relief from Trump-appointed officials under an initiative that changes how it defines a big bank.

Investors Fear Italian 'Doom Loop' as Bond Selloff Deepens

Recent shocks to the market have revived concerns over weak lenders and fragile government finances as local banks' capital cushions are eroded.

As Clock Ticks on Brexit, May's Nemesis Closes In

British Prime Minister Theresa May's arch rival Boris Johnson laid out a challenge to her leadership, touting his credentials to become the U.K.'s next leader amid a deep rift within the Conservative Party over the government's approach to Brexit.

Oil Holds Gains as Global Supply Tightens

Oil prices were mixed, even as crude prices held to near four-year highs amid growing signs of shrinking global supply.

Discretionary Stocks Can Keep Climbing, Even Without Netflix

Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have gotten most of the credit for driving the big gains in the S&P 500's consumer-discretionary sector this year, but the streaming-video giant's shift to a new index won't stop the surge.

Bots Manipulate Bitcoin Price in 'Wild West of Crypto'

Investors know bitcoin's violent mood swings well. What they often don't know is that unscrupulous traders, wielding purpose-built software, can be behind them.