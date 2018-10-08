Selloff in Tech Shares Deepens, Drags Down Market

U.S. stocks fell Monday as a rout in the technology sector deepened, dragging everything from chip makers to social media firms to software developers lower.

Yields on Italian Bonds Hit 4 1/2 Year High on Budget Concerns

Investors continued to sell off Italian government bonds as the country's populist government clashed with the European Union over budget targets.

Pakistan to Hold Bailout Talks with IMF

Pakistan's new government said it has decided to start bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund, as it grapples with a ballooning trade deficit and fast-depleting foreign-exchange reserves.

Hedge Fund Tourbillon Capital to Close

New York-based Tourbillon Capital Partners on Monday told investors it was closing, marking at least the third hedge fund to announce it was shutting down this month.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in September

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index fell in September, even though the U.S. economy is growing robustly and demand for workers is strong.

Traders Bet on Return of $100 Oil

A hot streak in the oil market is setting off a wave of bets on how high prices can go. Crude prices have rallied for four weeks, prompting a surge in the trading of oil options.

Tech ETFs Carry On Without Big Names

Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet officially left the S&P 500's technology sector last month, but investors appear to be in no hurry to follow their lead.

Fed's Bullard: Higher Productivity Is Vital to Sustain U.S. Growth Rate

For the surprisingly strong growth in the U.S. economy to sustain, the economy will need higher productivity rate, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard.

Credit-Card Issuers Not the Bargain They Appear to Be

A great environment for America's credit-card lenders isn't tempting investors, who are right to believe rosy conditions can't last for these companies.

U.S.-Stock Funds Rose 5.2% in the Third Quarter, Outpacing Overseas Markets

Despite the outperformance of U.S. stocks and funds, money continues to flow to the safety of bond funds.