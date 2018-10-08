Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  S&P 500    

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Selloff in Tech Shares Deepens, Drags Down Market

U.S. stocks fell Monday as a rout in the technology sector deepened, dragging everything from chip makers to social media firms to software developers lower. 

 
Yields on Italian Bonds Hit 4 1/2  Year High on Budget Concerns

Investors continued to sell off Italian government bonds as the country's populist government clashed with the European Union over budget targets. 

 
Pakistan to Hold Bailout Talks with IMF

Pakistan's new government said it has decided to start bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund, as it grapples with a ballooning trade deficit and fast-depleting foreign-exchange reserves. 

 
Hedge Fund Tourbillon Capital to Close

New York-based Tourbillon Capital Partners on Monday told investors it was closing, marking at least the third hedge fund to announce it was shutting down this month. 

 
Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in September

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index fell in September, even though the U.S. economy is growing robustly and demand for workers is strong. 

 
Traders Bet on Return of $100 Oil

A hot streak in the oil market is setting off a wave of bets on how high prices can go. Crude prices have rallied for four weeks, prompting a surge in the trading of oil options. 

 
Tech ETFs Carry On Without Big Names

Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet officially left the S&P 500's technology sector last month, but investors appear to be in no hurry to follow their lead. 

 
Fed's Bullard: Higher Productivity Is Vital to Sustain U.S. Growth Rate

For the surprisingly strong growth in the U.S. economy to sustain, the economy will need higher productivity rate, said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard. 

 
Credit-Card Issuers Not the Bargain They Appear to Be

A great environment for America's credit-card lenders isn't tempting investors, who are right to believe rosy conditions can't last for these companies. 

 
U.S.-Stock Funds Rose 5.2% in the Third Quarter, Outpacing Overseas Markets

Despite the outperformance of U.S. stocks and funds, money continues to flow to the safety of bond funds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 26491.95 Delayed Quote.6.99%
NASDAQ 100 -0.68% 7354.5256 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.71% 7739.3319 Delayed Quote.12.82%
S&P 500 -0.55% 2885.57 Real-time Quote.7.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:19pD.E. Shaw Joins Continental Grain in Pushing for Change at Bunge--2nd Update
DJ
08:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Under Pressure For 3rd Session Over Fears Of Rising I..
DJ
08:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Under Pressure For 3rd Session Over Fears Of Rising I..
DJ
04:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields
DJ
04:16pUS : U.S. Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields
DJ
02:16pInvestors Aren't Following Facebook, Google Out of Tech Funds
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
02:15pUS : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
02:14pGlobal Stocks Extend Declines Amid Higher Bond Yields
DJ
02:00pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Sure, Yields Are Rising--but It's The Bond Market's Velocity..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
H&R BLOCK 26.545 Real-time Quote.4.34%
CONAGRA BRANDS 34.715 Real-time Quote.3.35%
FOOT LOCKER 49.055 Real-time Quote.3.06%
CAMPBELL SOUP 38.345 Real-time Quote.2.99%
NORDSTROM 62 Real-time Quote.2.89%
ABIOMED, INC. 399.4 Real-time Quote.-3.92%
SALESFORCE.COM 148.92 Real-time Quote.-3.97%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL 526.88 Real-time Quote.-3.98%
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 101.385 Real-time Quote.-4.02%
WATERS CORPORATION 182.825 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.