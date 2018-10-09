Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/09/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Total Halts Purchases of Iranian Oil

French oil giant Total has stopped buying Iranian oil, its chief executive said, as companies start cutting imports before next month's U.S. deadline. 

 
Turkey Reveals Plans to Tame Inflation

The Turkish government unveiled measures aimed at reining in double-digit inflation that has helped erode investor confidence in the country and contributed to a sharp depreciation of the currency this year. 

 
Hurricane Michael Gains Strength as It Nears Florida

Hurricane Michael intensified to Category 2 over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as residents brace for fierce winds and life-threatening flooding. 

 
British, EU Negotiators Near Brexit Deal

British and European negotiators have moved within sight of a deal on Brexit, having narrowed differences over the main sticking point of Northern Ireland. 

 
Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

Big U.S. banks are set to report record postcrisis profits for the third quarter. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution. 

 
Stocks Slip, Dragged Lower by Materials Sector

A broad selloff among materials firms sent the S&P 500 lower, putting the index on pace for its fourth consecutive session of losses. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Is 'Comfortable' With Another Three Rate Rises

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said he supports the U.S. central bank pressing forward "gradually and patiently" with interest-rate increases. 

 
The Hottest Oil Trade Is No Longer in Texas

The Bakken, which stretches from Montana to North Dakota, had long been considered by some in the energy industry to be played out. Now the region is experiencing a comeback, luring investors as crude prices have surged. 

 
Yuan Lending Rate Surges as China Struggles to Stem Currency's Slide

China's effort to support its decelerating economy is heaping pressure on the yuan, signaling challenges for Beijing as it tries to stimulate growth without triggering destabilizing capital outflows. 

 
Bond Market Freaking You Out? It May Spark a Healthy Rotation

The good news for shareholders is that the market overall might be fine. The trouble lies with the FANGs and other acronym stocks that have been leading indexes higher.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 26458.89 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.48% 7378.0434 Delayed Quote.14.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 7744.613 Delayed Quote.12.06%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 187.735 Delayed Quote.3.24%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 27.305 Delayed Quote.3.19%
TWITTER INC 29.325 Delayed Quote.3.08%
CONAGRA BRANDS 35.6686 Delayed Quote.2.94%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 45.55 Delayed Quote.2.73%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 44.025 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 32.74 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 44.62 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
UNDER ARMOUR 17.73 Real-time Quote.-9.03%
PPG INDUSTRIES 98.5653 Delayed Quote.-10.05%
