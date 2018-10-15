Tech Stocks Resume Their Decline

The S&P 500 edged lower Monday, resuming last week's slump as shares of technology companies struggled.

U.S. Retail Sales Rise Less Than Expected in September

American consumers reined in their spending at restaurants and department stores in September, resulting in the second straight month of weak retail spending.

Upstart Exchange Looks to Profit From Wall Street Fear

MIAX will launch new options on an index for volatility traders. The SPIKES measure touts itself as a speedier competitor to Cboe's VIX.

The Brewing Fight Over the Yuan

Hedge funds betting the Chinese currency will fall below 7 to the dollar for the first time in more than a decade, and Beijing is essentially saying, "no way."

U.S. Business Inventories Rose in August

U.S. business inventories grew 0.5% in August to a seasonally adjusted $1.96 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 0.5% increase from July.

IMF Shows Risks in China's Debt Markets as Global Popularity Booms

China's $12 trillion bond market is becoming more popular with foreign investors, but sharp swings in trading volumes could present a risk to the country's financial stability, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Draghi Says Threats to Central Bank Independence Are a Big Risk

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said threats to the independence of central banks have emerged as a significant risk to the global economy.

U.S.-Saudi Tensions Boost Oil Market

Oil prices edged up on the back of mounting threats between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the suspected killing of a dissident Saudi journalist.

Small Caps Become Latest Winning Trade to Collapse

Shares of small, U.S.-focused firms are suffering their worst rout in years, removing another pillar of support for the nine-year bull market as it faces heightened turmoil.