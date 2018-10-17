Ross Says Progress of Trade Talks With EU Is Unsatisfactory

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Trump wants quick results from trade talks with the EU and warned that progress was unsatisfactory.

BOE Official Warns of Pound's Fate If EU Trade Deal Isn't Reached

The British pound could weaken significantly if the U.K. were to leave the European Union without a new trade agreement, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told lawmakers Wednesday.

Stocks Recover Losses Ahead of Fed Minutes

The S&P 500 erased its early losses and briefly turned positive in midday trading Wednesday, lifted by financial shares ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

The Earnings Elephant in the Room

The strengthening dollar weighs on U.S. multinationals' earnings.

Fed Minutes Watched for Clues on Further Rate Rises, Economic Outlook

The Fed releases the minutes of its September meeting later Wednesday, providing more detail about how officials viewed the economy and their rate plans.

Ties to Saudi Prince Weigh On SoftBank Fund's Future

Billionaire Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman have been mutual supporters and business partners-but the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has cast a shadow.

U.S. Housing Starts Fell in September

Home construction fell last month, continuing a weak stretch driven by rising borrowing costs and expensive properties that are out of reach for most Americans.

Oil Tumbles on Jump in Inventories

Oil prices dropped sharply due to another big increase in U.S. oil inventories and more declines on Wall Street.

Fund Managers Increasingly Wary on Global Growth

Over a third of fund managers expect global growth to decelerate in the next year-the most pessimistic outlook since November 2008, according to a monthly survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

As Easy Money Wanes, Investors Scramble to Adapt

The volatility racking markets is the latest chapter in investors' fight to adapt to a world of reduced central-bank stimulus.