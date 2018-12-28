Log in
12/28/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Stocks Waver at End of Turbulent Week

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses following a week of dramatic swings. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 are on pace for their worst December since 1931. 

 
Few Warning Signs on Sovereign Debt

Rich and poor nations alike have piled on debt in the past decade. Investors and analysts don't see a crisis coming. 

 
Once a Rebel, Bitcoin Is Conforming to Mainstream Markets

Capital and investors from traditional markets have flowed into cryptocurrencies, making some of them behave like traditional assets-just far, far riskier. 

 
Choppy Markets Have Lifted Stock Traders, Battered Bond Desks

The same volatility in which many stock-trading desks thrived-with some seeing big revenue increases this year-weighed on their fixed-income counterparts. The past year's shifting market conditions will require Wall Street to adapt. 

 
Battered Global Investors Find an Unlikely Safe Space: Chinese Bonds

Investors have struggled to avoid losses this year and there aren't many asset classes in positive territory as 2018 comes to a close. A rare refuge is the Chinese bond market. 

 
Oil Prices Mixed as Swings Alongside Stocks Continue

Oil prices moved between gains and losses after a volatile few days of trading for financial and commodities markets. 

 
What to Buy After the Stock Market Selloff

The year is ending badly for stocks, which has investors averting their eyes. But there are deals to be had for those who can bear to look. 

 
Take My Cash-Please! Investors Pay Japan to Hold Their Money

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond turned negative for the first time since September 2017, another sign that investors are concerned about the global economy. 

 
Germany Inflation Slips Below 2% in December

Inflation in Germany slipped below 2% in December, as a hike in energy prices eased, the Federal Statistical Office said Friday. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Fades in December

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility.

DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 23063.65 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.19% 6281.4286 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 6571.4356 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
S&P 500 -0.24% 2484.59 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 41.91 Real-time Quote.5.97%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 7.545 Real-time Quote.3.78%
APPLIED MATERIALS 32.545 Real-time Quote.3.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 134.6 Real-time Quote.2.61%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 424.435 Real-time Quote.2.38%
L BRANDS 25.475 Real-time Quote.-2.36%
UNITED RENTALS 102.08 Real-time Quote.-2.59%
CABOT OIL & GAS 22.915 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 83.215 Real-time Quote.-10.39%
NEWELL BRANDS INC 18.295 Real-time Quote.-22.35%
