Stock Rally Shows Signs of Petering Out

U.S. stocks decline as optimism over a possible easing in trade tensions faded and concerns around growth of the world economy returned.

ECB Officials Warned of Mounting Economic Risks, Brexit

Minutes from the central bank's December meeting revealed disquiet over a climate of "general uncertainty."

Economists See U.S. Recession Risk Rising

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal see a growing risk of recession in the U.S., pointing to worries including trade tensions with China, rising interest rates and a sharp stock market selloff last year.

Trump Says 'Maybe Definitely' on Declaring National Emergency

President Trump on Thursday reasserted his determination to declare a national emergency to fund a wall along the southern border if Democrats refuse his demand for $5.7 billion to pay for one.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but claims filed by federal employees jumped at the start of a partial government shutdown.

Missing Government Data Make Job Tougher for Policy Makers, Traders

The U.S. government shutdown is making it harder for Federal Reserve officials, investors and trade negotiators to read the economy at a critical moment.

Energy Stocks, Long a Market Drag, Lead Way in 2019

The sector is the best-performing in the S&P 500 so far this year, rising 8.4% after a brutal end to 2018. Investors have been buoyed by rising oil prices and the sense that energy shares are undervalued.

A Junk-Bond Drought Is Making Investors Nervous

No U.S. company rated below investment grade has issued bonds since November, the longest stretch without a high-yield sale in more than two decades.

Fed's Powell to Answer Questions on Economy and Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will take questions Thursday during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., the second such interview of the central bank leader in the last week.