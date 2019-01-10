Log in
After market
-0.03%
2595.79 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 04:49:43 pm
2596.64 PTS   +0.45%
05:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Ground Despite Concerns About Global Growth
DJ
05:26pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:24pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/10/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Fed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said muted inflation will give the central bank the ability to be patient in raising rates during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. 

 
Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nine Months

Mortgage rates fell again in the latest week, hitting their lowest point in the past nine months, a move that could propel more activity in the U.S. housing market by prompting more consumers to buy or refinance. 

 
Trump Cancels Davos Trip, Digs In on Border-Wall Funding

President Trump canceled a high-profile overseas trip to Switzerland and reasserted his willingness to declare a national emergency to fund a wall along the southern border if Democrats refuse his demand for $5.7 billion to pay for one. 

 
Don't Take Stock in Oil's Rebound

The return of risk appetite has lifted crude oil and stocks in tandem, but the fundamental reasons to push oil even higher look iffy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Regain Ground Despite Concerns About Global Growth

The S&P 500 rose, extending a market rebound despite lackluster holiday sales reports from retailers and weak economic data from Asia and Europe. 

 
ECB Officials Warned of Mounting Economic Risks, Brexit

Minutes from the central bank's December meeting revealed disquiet over a climate of "general uncertainty." 

 
Economists See U.S. Recession Risk Rising

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal see a growing risk of recession in the U.S., pointing to worries including trade tensions with China, rising interest rates and a sharp stock market selloff last year. 

 
World Bank Lays Out Ground Rules for Selecting Next President

The World Bank said it would accept nominations from around the world for its next president starting next month, with a goal of having the new chief in office for the bank's spring meetings in early April. 

 
Trump Administration Nears Release of New Overtime Proposal

The Labor Department sent its proposed overtime rule to the White House for review, which could allow the regulation determining how many Americans are entitled to extra pay to be finished by late this year. 

 
Federal Employee Unemployment Claims Jump in Wake of Shutdown

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but claims filed by federal employees jumped at the start of a partial government shutdown.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 24001.92 Delayed Quote.1.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.31% 6620.9417 Delayed Quote.4.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 6986.0678 Delayed Quote.4.85%
S&P 500 0.45% 2596.64 Delayed Quote.2.70%
Top / Flop S&P 500
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 159.635 Real-time Quote.5.76%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.94 Delayed Quote.5.18%
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 91.71 Real-time Quote.5.15%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 44.875 Real-time Quote.5.07%
HENRY SCHEIN 79.995 Real-time Quote.4.72%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 66.54 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
L BRANDS 26.645 Real-time Quote.-5.61%
PG&E CORPORATION 16.46 Real-time Quote.-7.68%
UNDER ARMOUR 17.26 Real-time Quote.-10.20%
MACY'S 26.18 Real-time Quote.-17.47%
