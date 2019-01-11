Log in
My previous session
Pre-market
-0.32%
2588.23 PTS
01/10 04:49:43 pm
2596.64 PTS   +0.45%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aPolaroid. Walkman. Palm Pilot. IPhone?
DJ
06:24aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/11/2019 | 07:16am EST
Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease

European stocks and S&P 500 futures were little changed, keeping major indexes on track for another week of solid gains. 

 
Default Fears Add Fresh Stress to Chinese Private Sector

A surge of defaults has shaken China's $4.2 trillion corporate bond market, further disadvantaging struggling private firms against a resurgent state sector. 

 
Fed Debate Heats Up Over the Size of Its Bond Holdings

Discussions inside the Federal Reserve are heating up over what the central bank's portfolio of bonds and other assets will look like when it is done shrinking those holdings. 

 
Xi's Top Trade Aide to Visit U.S. for Talks, Shutdown Permitting

China and the U.S. are set to hold a round of higher-level talks to resolve the trade conflict, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He scheduled to visit Washington in late January-though the plan could be delayed by the U.S. government shutdown. 

 
As Fed Fuels a Global Rally, Asian Currencies Lag Behind

The Fed has signaled it is in no rush to raise interest rates, pushing down the dollar and sparking rallies in emerging-market currencies, global stocks and corporate bonds. Asia forex markets didn't get the memo. 

 
Oil Makes Fresh Gains Amid Receding Oversupply Fears

Oil prices climbed after nine consecutive sessions of gains, amid receding concerns over global oversupply and macroeconomic risks to global growth. 

 
U.K. Retail's Busy Complaints Department

Retailers constantly get flak from investors for blaming shoddy sales on bad weather. This year, store owners in the U.K. have a longer list of excuses. 

 
Fed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank would be patient in raising interest rates this year after global growth worries gripped financial markets in recent weeks. 

 
Fed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course

The Federal Reserve's No. 2 official said Thursday that low inflation should allow the central bank to be patient in contemplating future interest-rate increases, echoing comments from his colleagues in recent days. 

 
Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nine Months

Mortgage rates fell again in the latest week, hitting their lowest point in the past nine months, a move that could propel more activity in the U.S. housing market by prompting more consumers to buy or refinance.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 24001.92 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NASDAQ 100 0.31% 6620.9417 Delayed Quote.4.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 6986.0678 Delayed Quote.4.85%
S&P 500 0.45% 2596.64 Delayed Quote.3.12%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 44.81 Delayed Quote.4.92%
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA 90.87 Delayed Quote.4.18%
NEWELL BRANDS 20.55 Delayed Quote.4.16%
HENRY SCHEIN 79.48 Delayed Quote.4.05%
EQUINIX INC 370.68 Delayed Quote.3.74%
NORDSTROM 47.3 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 32.04 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
L BRANDS 26.99 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 66.54 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 48.07 Real-time Quote.-6.39%
