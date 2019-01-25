Global Stocks Jump to End a Bumpy Week

Global stocks climbed to reverse most of the week's declines as investors assessed fresh signals on the health of the corporate sector. Futures, meanwhile, pointed to an opening rise for the S&P 500.

Thinning 'Debt Cushions' Undermine Safety of Leveraged Loans

The shift to more "senior" loan sales comes as investors are grappling with how safe fixed-income investments are after a decade of heavy issuance.

Fed Weighs Earlier End to Bond Portfolio Runoff

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight.

IPO Hopes Trigger Scramble for Shares of Top Unicorns

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares.

Greece Ratifies Historic Accord With Macedonia

Greece ratified a U.S.-backed deal with Macedonia that aims to help stabilize the Balkan region but is polarizing Greek society and politics.

Fed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies

It isn't just the Federal Reserve. Central bankers across Asia are biding their time while they monitor global growth, and some economists even expect interest-rate cuts later this year.

Crypto Startup Polkadot Seeking New Token Sale Above $1 Billion Valuation

In this tough environment, crypto startup Polkadot is seeking to raise up to $60 million in new capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors Should Bring Planes Down to Earth

The uncomfortably low rents airlines now pay for planes should be a red flag for investors.

Oil Ticks Higher as Supply Concerns Outweigh Rising Stocks

Oil prices edged up slightly as the market weighed potential risks to Venezuelan crude supply and signs of rising U.S. stockpiles.