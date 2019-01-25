Log in
After market
0.59%
2658.02 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 01/25 09:44:18 am
2658.02 PTS   +0.59%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher Along With Stocks
DJ
08:57aGlobal Stocks Jump to End a Bumpy Week
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/25/2019 | 09:16am EST
Global Stocks Jump to End a Bumpy Week

Global stocks climbed to reverse most of the week's declines as investors assessed fresh signals on the health of the corporate sector. Futures, meanwhile, pointed to an opening rise for the S&P 500. 

 
Thinning 'Debt Cushions' Undermine Safety of Leveraged Loans

The shift to more "senior" loan sales comes as investors are grappling with how safe fixed-income investments are after a decade of heavy issuance. 

 
Fed Weighs Earlier End to Bond Portfolio Runoff

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight. 

 
IPO Hopes Trigger Scramble for Shares of Top Unicorns

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares. 

 
Greece Ratifies Historic Accord With Macedonia

Greece ratified a U.S.-backed deal with Macedonia that aims to help stabilize the Balkan region but is polarizing Greek society and politics. 

 
Fed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies

It isn't just the Federal Reserve. Central bankers across Asia are biding their time while they monitor global growth, and some economists even expect interest-rate cuts later this year. 

 
Crypto Startup Polkadot Seeking New Token Sale Above $1 Billion Valuation

In this tough environment, crypto startup Polkadot is seeking to raise up to $60 million in new capital, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Investors Should Bring Planes Down to Earth

The uncomfortably low rents airlines now pay for planes should be a red flag for investors. 

 
Oil Ticks Higher as Supply Concerns Outweigh Rising Stocks

Oil prices edged up slightly as the market weighed potential risks to Venezuelan crude supply and signs of rising U.S. stockpiles.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 24553.24 Delayed Quote.5.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 6702.5469 Delayed Quote.5.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 7073.4616 Delayed Quote.5.89%
S&P 500 0.14% 2642.33 Delayed Quote.5.26%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
XILINX 106.06 Delayed Quote.18.44%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 161.2 Delayed Quote.15.70%
WESTERN DIGITAL 45.18 Real-time Quote.12.56%
KLA CORPORATION 98.29 Delayed Quote.7.01%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 102.09 Delayed Quote.6.91%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.925 Real-time Quote.-5.70%
CITRIX SYSTEMS 101.86 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY 124.35 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
PG&E CORPORATION 12.3 Real-time Quote.-11.83%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 10.7 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
