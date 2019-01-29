Stocks Little Changed Ahead of China Trade Talks

The S&P 500 struggled to find direction Tuesday, as mixed earnings reports caused the broad index to wobble around the flatline, further endangering a January rally.

U.S.-China Talks Won't Be Affected by Huawei Charges, Says Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said sweeping criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co. will not complicate U.S.-China trade talks set to resume in Washington this week.

Home-Price Growth Continues to Slow

Home-price growth continued to ease in November, bolstering economists' predictions that price growth could slow to be more in line with increases in incomes and inflation this year.

May Seeks to Renegotiate Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May told her cabinet that she would seek to renegotiate the Brexit deal that her government spent more than a year hashing out with the European Union.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines in January

The Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence index fell for the third month in a row in January, signaling that political discord in Washington and economic uncertainty are weighing on U.S. households.

Investors Are Rewarding Earnings Season's Winners-and Losers

Investors have pushed up the stock prices of most of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far this month, even many of those that have fallen short of Wall Street's expectations.

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

The possibility of lower supply from Venezuela helped oil prices stabilize following Monday's drop.

Cooling Housing Market Prompts Closer Scrutiny of Some Lenders

Ginnie Mae is stepping up scrutiny of nonbank mortgage lenders, concerned that some may not have the financial heft to overcome stressed conditions.

Chinese Exiting U.S. Real Estate as Beijing Directs Money Back to Shore Up Economy

Chinese purchases of U.S. real estate last year dwindled to their lowest level since 2012, as Beijing kept up the pressure on Chinese investors to bring cash home during a period of worsening economic growth.

China's Auto Sector Can't Run on a 'Nothing Burger' Stimulus

Investors are mistakenly attached to the idea that Beijing will eventually ride to auto stocks' rescue.