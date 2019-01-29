Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/29/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Trump Won't Act Alone to Move Fannie, Freddie Out of Government Control

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday-playing down the idea the administration will seek to unilaterally release the firms from government control. 

 
Stocks Little Changed Ahead of China Trade Talks

The S&P 500 struggled to find direction as shares of some of the big technology companies due to report earnings this week fell, further endangering a January rally. 

 
U.S.-China Talks Won't Be Affected by Huawei Charges, Says Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said sweeping criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co. will not complicate U.S.-China trade talks set to resume in Washington this week. 

 
U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

Oil prices advanced after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, potentially further hindering supply in the economically embattled OPEC country. 

 
Home-Price Growth Continues to Slow

Home-price growth continued to ease in November, bolstering economists' predictions that price growth could slow to be more in line with increases in incomes and inflation this year. 

 
May Seeks to Renegotiate Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May told her cabinet that she would seek to renegotiate the Brexit deal that her government spent more than a year hashing out with the European Union. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines

Consumer confidence dropped in January for the third straight month, likely hit by political discord in Washington, in addition to market and economic uncertainty weighing on U.S. households. 

 
Investors Are Rewarding Earnings Season's Winners-and Losers

Investors have pushed up the stock prices of most of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far this month, even many of those that have fallen short of Wall Street's expectations. 

 
Cooling Housing Market Prompts Closer Scrutiny of Some Lenders

Ginnie Mae is stepping up scrutiny of nonbank mortgage lenders, concerned that some may not have the financial heft to overcome stressed conditions. 

 
Chinese Exiting U.S. Real Estate as Beijing Directs Money Back to Shore Up Economy

Chinese purchases of U.S. commercial real estate last year dwindled to their lowest level since 2012, as Beijing kept up the pressure on Chinese investors to bring cash home during a period of worsening economic growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 24553.87 Delayed Quote.5.15%
NASDAQ 100 -1.03% 6630.6517 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.86% 7027.6221 Delayed Quote.6.79%
S&P 500 -0.26% 2637.52 Delayed Quote.6.30%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
PG&E CORPORATION 13.805 Real-time Quote.14.95%
XEROX CORP 27.095 Real-time Quote.11.50%
CORNING INCORPORATED 33.745 Real-time Quote.11.15%
WHIRLPOOL 136.445 Real-time Quote.9.63%
DOVER CORPORATION 85.78 Real-time Quote.8.25%
TWITTER 31.63 Real-time Quote.-4.53%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 19.235 Real-time Quote.-4.68%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 34.475 Real-time Quote.-5.83%
ALLERGAN PLC 146.525 Real-time Quote.-7.67%
21ST CENTURY FOX 12.925 Real-time Quote.-73.58%
Heatmap :
