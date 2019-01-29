Trump Won't Act Alone to Move Fannie, Freddie Out of Government Control

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday-playing down the idea the administration will seek to unilaterally release the firms from government control.

Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector

The S&P 500 fell a second consecutive day as shares of some of the big technology companies due to report earnings this week retreated, further endangering a January rally.

U.S.-China Talks Won't Be Affected by Huawei Charges, Says Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said sweeping criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co. will not complicate U.S.-China trade talks set to resume in Washington this week.

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

Oil prices advanced after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, potentially further hindering supply in the economically embattled OPEC country.

Home-Price Growth Continues to Slow

Home-price growth continued to ease in November, bolstering economists' predictions that price growth could slow to be more in line with increases in incomes and inflation this year.

May Seeks to Renegotiate Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek to reopen Brexit negotiations with the European Union in a high-stakes bid to wring concessions as the clock runs down to the U.K.'s exit from the bloc.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines

Consumer confidence dropped in January for the third straight month, likely hit by political discord in Washington, in addition to market and economic uncertainty weighing on U.S. households.

Investors Are Rewarding Earnings Season's Winners-and Losers

Investors have pushed up the stock prices of most of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far this month, even many of those that have fallen short of Wall Street's expectations.

Cooling Housing Market Prompts Closer Scrutiny of Some Lenders

Ginnie Mae is stepping up scrutiny of nonbank mortgage lenders, concerned that some may not have the financial heft to overcome stressed conditions.

Chinese Exiting U.S. Real Estate as Beijing Directs Money Back to Shore Up Economy

Chinese purchases of U.S. commercial real estate last year dwindled to their lowest level since 2012, as Beijing kept up the pressure on Chinese investors to bring cash home during a period of worsening economic growth.