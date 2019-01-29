As China Trade Talks Begin, Trump Faces Pressure to Make a Deal

As the U.S. and China resume high-level trade talks Wednesday, President Trump sees himself with the upper hand given China's lagging economic growth, but he and his administration face pressure to cut a deal.

Europe Opens Channel for Trade With Iran

France, Britain and Germany, defying threats from Washington, established a special payments company intended to secure some trade with Iran and blunt the impact of U.S. sanctions.

Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm.

Trump Won't Act Alone to Move Fannie, Freddie Out of Government Control

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday-playing down the idea the administration will seek to unilaterally release the firms from government control.

Public Comments Were Also Sidelined During Shutdown

The federal government has one more problem from the partial shutdown: what to do about all the expired deadlines for public comment on proposed regulations. Public comment periods for 143 rules ended during the impasse.

Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector

The S&P 500 fell a second consecutive day as shares of some of the big technology companies due to report earnings this week retreated, further endangering a January rally.

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

Oil prices advanced after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, potentially further hindering supply in the economically embattled OPEC country.

May Seeks to Renegotiate Brexit Deal With European Union

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek to reopen Brexit negotiations with the European Union in a bid to wring concessions as the clock runs down on the U.K.'s exit from the bloc.

Home-Price Growth Continues to Slow

Home-price growth continued to ease in November, bolstering economists' predictions that price growth could slow to be more in line with increases in incomes and inflation this year.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines

Consumer confidence dropped in January for the third straight month, likely hit by political discord in Washington, in addition to market and economic uncertainty weighing on U.S. households.