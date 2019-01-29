Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.16%
2639.56 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/29 04:56:17 pm
2640 PTS   -0.15%
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:09pApple relief steadies stocks, investors await Fed, U.S.-China talks
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:16pm EST
As China Trade Talks Begin, Trump Faces Pressure to Make a Deal

As the U.S. and China resume high-level trade talks Wednesday, President Trump sees himself with the upper hand given China's lagging economic growth, but he and his administration face pressure to cut a deal. 

 
Europe Opens Channel for Trade With Iran

France, Britain and Germany, defying threats from Washington, established a special payments company intended to secure some trade with Iran and blunt the impact of U.S. sanctions. 

 
Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm. 

 
Mnuchin Open to Pairing Debt Ceiling With Spending Package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is open to the idea of attaching the debt-limit suspension to a must-pass spending measure to keep the government open beyond Feb. 15. But lawmakers from both parties poured cold water on that strategy. 

 
Trump Won't Act Alone to Move Fannie, Freddie Out of Government Control

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday-playing down the idea the administration will seek to unilaterally release the firms from government control. 

 
Public Comments Were Also Sidelined During Shutdown

The federal government has one more problem from the partial shutdown: what to do about all the expired deadlines for public comment on proposed regulations. Public comment periods for 143 rules ended during the impasse. 

 
Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector

The S&P 500 fell a second consecutive day as shares of some of the big technology companies due to report earnings this week retreated, further endangering a January rally. 

 
U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

Oil prices advanced after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, potentially further hindering supply in the economically embattled OPEC country. 

 
May Seeks to Renegotiate Brexit Deal With European Union

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek to reopen Brexit negotiations with the European Union in a bid to wring concessions as the clock runs down on the U.K.'s exit from the bloc. 

 
Home-Price Growth Continues to Slow

Home-price growth continued to ease in November, bolstering economists' predictions that price growth could slow to be more in line with increases in incomes and inflation this year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 24579.96 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.96% 6632.7924 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 7028.2904 Delayed Quote.6.79%
S&P 500 -0.15% 2640 Delayed Quote.5.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:09pApple relief steadies stocks, investors await Fed, U.S.-China talks
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:49piPhone suppliers rise after Apple's quarterly report
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:29pFox Corp to Be Part of S&P 500; Caesars Joins MidCap 400
DJ
06:21pLockheed Martin Offloads $2.6 Billion in Pension Liabilities
DJ
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector
DJ
05:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street wavers as tech gives ground and industr..
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
PG&E CORPORATION 13.99 Delayed Quote.16.49%
XEROX CORP 27.07 Delayed Quote.11.40%
CORNING INCORPORATED 33.72 Delayed Quote.11.07%
WHIRLPOOL 136.49 Delayed Quote.9.67%
HARRIS CORPORATION 155.22 Delayed Quote.8.78%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 19.25 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 131.6 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 34.76 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
JUNIPER NETWORKS 25.655 Real-time Quote.-8.21%
ALLERGAN PLC 145.12 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.