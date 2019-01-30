Global Stocks Waver Ahead of the Fed

Global stocks were mixed Wednesday, as investors parsed technology company earnings and awaited fresh trade talks and guidance from the Federal Reserve.

As China Trade Talks Begin, Trump Faces Pressure to Make a Deal

As the U.S. and China resume high-level trade talks, President Trump sees himself with the upper hand given China's lagging economic growth, but he and his administration face pressure to cut a deal.

Japan's Coronation Leaves an Empty Throne in Asian Trading

When Crown Prince Naruhito accedes to the Chrysanthemum throne as Japan's new emperor at the end of April, his country will be briefly abdicating its role as the primary provider of liquidity in the thinnest trading hours of the day.

Year of the Pig Lures Market Bulls in China

The country's throngs of individual investors are snapping up stocks in companies likely to benefit from demand related to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Europe Opens Channel for Trade With Iran

France, Britain and Germany, defying threats from Washington, established a special payments company intended to secure some trade with Iran and blunt the impact of U.S. sanctions.

Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm.

Mnuchin Open to Pairing Debt Ceiling With Spending Package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is open to the idea of attaching the debt-limit suspension to a must-pass spending measure to keep the government open beyond Feb. 15. But lawmakers from both parties poured cold water on that strategy.

Trump Won't Act Alone to Move Fannie, Freddie Out of Government Control

The Trump administration plans to work with Congress to overhaul mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday-playing down the idea the administration will seek to unilaterally release the firms from government control.

Public Comments Were Also Sidelined During Shutdown

The federal government has one more problem from the partial shutdown: what to do about all the expired deadlines for public comment on proposed regulations. Public comment periods for 143 rules ended during the impasse.

Stocks Pulled Down by Tech Sector

The S&P 500 fell a second consecutive day as shares of some of the big technology companies due to report earnings this week retreated, further endangering a January rally.