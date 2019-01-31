Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/31/2019 | 01:16pm EST
ECB's Weidmann: Important Not to Waste Time in Normalizing Monetary Policy

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann called on the European Central Bank to press ahead with plans to phase out ultralow interest rates, warning that the ECB currently has little room to deal with any new economic downturn. 

 
Dow Industrials Slip on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses as investors continued to weigh global trade tensions and corporate earnings. The Dow and S&P 500 are on course for their largest monthly advances since October 2015. 

 
Beijing Counting On Trump-Xi Meeting to Settle Trade Fight

China is pinning its hopes on another meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help solve the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Exchanges to Fire Company Building Stock-Market Supercomputer

Stock exchanges intend to fire the contractor they hired to build a data warehouse for all U.S. stock-market activity, the latest sign of trouble for a project designed to detect trading fraud and causes behind wild swings in prices. 

 
New-Home Sales Surged in November

New-home sales rose in November 16.9% from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000, the Commerce Department said 

 
Jobless Claims Jumped Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose sharply last week, although claims filed by federal employees ticked down during the fourth week of a monthlong partial government shutdown. 

 
Oil Pauses After Strong Gains

Crude prices were little changed, holding on to strong gains made over the past two days in the wake of the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry. 

 
U.S. Employment Costs Rose 0.7% in the Fourth Quarter

Compensation for American workers grew more slowly in the fourth quarter than the third. Wages and salaries rose 0.6%, and benefit costs advanced 0.7%. 

 
Canada GDP Contracted 0.1% in November

The Canadian economy contracted slightly in November, matching market expectations, as the wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors declined. 

 
Resilient U.S. Economy Fuels January Stock-Market Recovery

Banks and smaller companies have put stocks on track for their best January in 30 years, a sign investors are favoring sectors tied to the U.S. economy as trade tensions cloud global growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.26% 24963.39 Delayed Quote.7.23%
NASDAQ 100 1.32% 6903.4235 Delayed Quote.4.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.17% 7271.1543 Delayed Quote.5.92%
S&P 500 0.65% 2699.68 Delayed Quote.6.95%
