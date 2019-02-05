U.S. Stocks Climb on Upbeat Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 rose, on pace for its fifth consecutive session of gains, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from some consumer discretionary companies further aided the broad index's recovery.

As U.S. and China Draw Up Trade Barriers, Germany Fights Back

Germany said it would step up efforts to shield important industries from foreign takeovers and competition, as it seeks to counter what it called growing protectionism in the U.S. and China.

Expansion of U.S. Services Sector Slowed in January

The U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace in January, a sign uncertainty surrounding the partial government shutdown pinched growth in the first month of the year.

One Year After VIX Blowup, Investors Still Feel Sting of Volatility Bets

U.S. stocks are trading on an upbeat note again, but some analysts caution against betting on prolonged calm in the market.

Saudi Stocks Soar Ahead of Reclassification

More than $1 billion of foreign investment in Saudi stocks last month boosted its benchmark index to among the top performers globally, as investors shrugged off concerns sparked by the killing of a dissident journalist to profit from the kingdom's upcoming reclassification as an emerging market.

Strong Economy, Cheap Money Boost Commercial Property Market

A strong economy helped lift commercial real-estate sales to near-record levels last year, and many investors are counting on low interest rates to keep sales going in 2019.

Don't Obsess Over the Earnings Season

Earnings are overrated. As we reach the halfway point in the S&P 500's fourth-quarter earnings season, investors are obsessing over financial reports and downgraded profit forecasts. Here's a heresy: This doesn't matter nearly as much as people think.

To Gauge the Health of the Economy, Look to Purchasing Managers

The global economy's stumbles over the past year have been no surprise to the world's purchasing managers and the people closely following the indexes of their views.

Venezuelan Bonds Caught in Fresh U.S. Sanctions Moves

Investors betting on regime change in Venezuela have seen trading in the country's government bonds dry up after Washington issued fresh guidance on sanctions that ban purchases of the country's debt.

Oil Falls With Dollar Steady

Oil prices swung between gains and losses and were recently lower, hurt by a stronger dollar as traders looked ahead to weekly U.S. inventory data.