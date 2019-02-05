Fed to Include High Unemployment in 2019 Stress Test Scenario

The Federal Reserve said that its stress test for big banks will imagine a rapid increase in unemployment, as it announced the details of the hypothetical scenario banks must survive to pass the latest round of the exams.

U.S. Stocks Close Higher on Upbeat Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 rose, its fifth consecutive session of gains, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from some consumer discretionary companies helped extend the index's rebound.

OPEC Pursues Formal Pact Between Cartel and Russia

Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies are proposing a formal partnership with a 10-nation group led by Russia to try to manage the global oil market, according to OPEC officials, in an alliance that would transform the cartel.

Fed's Kaplan: More Clarity Needed Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan reiterated Tuesday his support for the central bank holding off for now on further rate rises and said changes in its balance sheet drawdown should be on the table as well.

Senate Panel Eyes Nomination of Fannie, Freddie Overseer Next Week

Senate lawmakers are expected as early as next week to consider the nomination of Mark Calabria, a critic of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the post responsible for overseeing the housing-finance companies.

Steel Group Urges Tariffs on Building Products

The American Institute of Steel Construction has accused Canadian, Mexican and Chinese structural-steel producers of dumping products in the U.S. at below the cost of making them.

As U.S. and China Draw Up Trade Barriers, Germany Fights Back

Germany said it would step up efforts to shield important industries from foreign takeovers and competition, as it seeks to counter what it called growing protectionism in the U.S. and China.

Expansion of U.S. Services Sector Slowed in January

The U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace in January, a sign uncertainty surrounding the partial government shutdown pinched growth in the first month of the year.

One Year After VIX Blowup, Investors Still Feel Sting of Volatility Bets

U.S. stocks are trading on an upbeat note again, but some analysts caution against betting on prolonged calm in the market.

Revenue Recognition Compliance Costs Are Higher Than Expected, Companies Say

The majority of U.S. companies spent more than expected to comply with new rules for revenue accounting, but they also expect to reap savings from compliance efforts over the longer term, according to a survey by Ernst & Young LLP.