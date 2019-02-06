Log in
S&P 500 (SP500)

Indicative prices Citigroup
S&P 500 (SP500)
My previous session
After market
0.00%
2731.54 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/06 05:05:29 pm
2731.61 PTS   -0.22%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pMetLife misses revenue estimates on weak Asia, EMEA underwriting
RE
05:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Snapping Winning Streak
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production. 

 
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to Release Fourth-Quarter GDP on Feb. 28

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday it will release its first and second estimates of fourth-quarter gross domestic product together on Feb. 28, a month behind schedule, due to the government shutdown. 

 
S&P 500's 5-Day Winning Streak Ends

U.S. stocks inched lower, breaking a five-session streak of gains for the S&P 500. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on Feb. 27

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 27. 

 
Talking Markets: Uncertainty Breeds Calm in Currencies

Despite weaker eurozone economic growth, U.S. equities nearly slipping into bear market territory, the threat of higher U.S. tariffs, and the U.K. exit from European Union, investors are undecided how to trade most major currencies. 

 
Trump and Powell Had Productive Dinner Meeting, Mnuchin Says

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered the president an overview of the economic outlook at a casual White House dinner Monday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in November

The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in November to its smallest amount in five months, driven by a drop in imports, especially from China. 

 
U.S. Factory Worker Productivity Rises; Shutdown Limits Picture

Productivity of U.S. manufacturing workers rose in the final three months of 2018, but a broader measure of nonfarm business productivity was not reported due to lingering effects of the partial government shutdown. 

 
Oil Prices Rise After Modest U.S. Supply Build

Oil prices pushed higher after two sessions of declines as weekly U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline rose less than expected amid stronger demand this year vs. last. 

 
Trade Uncertainty Sends a Chill Through German Manufacturing

German manufacturers reported a sharp drop in orders at the end of last year, a sign that businesses around the world may be holding back on new investments in the face of trade uncertainty.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 25390.3 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 6997.6223 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 7375.2813 Delayed Quote.11.56%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2731.61 Delayed Quote.8.70%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 82.825 Real-time Quote.9.04%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 572.95 Real-time Quote.8.79%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY 89.53 Real-time Quote.7.56%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 41.52 Delayed Quote.5.46%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS 74.97 Real-time Quote.5.28%
BIOGEN 316.38 Real-time Quote.-6.12%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 45.45 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 43 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 93.335 Real-time Quote.-13.01%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 80.16 Real-time Quote.-13.36%
Heatmap :
