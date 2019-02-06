Former Fed Leader Yellen Says Rate Cuts, Hikes Both Possible

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's views on monetary policy and the economy are still largely in alignment with her former colleagues.

S&P 500's 5-Day Winning Streak Ends

U.S. stocks inched lower, breaking a five-session streak of gains for the S&P 500.

Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production.

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to Release Fourth-Quarter GDP on Feb. 28

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday it will release its first and second estimates of fourth-quarter gross domestic product together on Feb. 28, a month behind schedule, due to the government shutdown.

Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on Feb. 27

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 27.

Talking Markets: Uncertainty Breeds Calm in Currencies

Despite weaker eurozone economic growth, U.S. equities nearly slipping into bear market territory, the threat of higher U.S. tariffs, and the U.K. exit from European Union, investors are undecided how to trade most major currencies.

Trump and Powell Had Productive Dinner Meeting, Mnuchin Says

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered the president an overview of the economic outlook at a casual White House dinner Monday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in November

The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in November to its smallest amount in five months, driven by a drop in imports, especially from China.

U.S. Factory Worker Productivity Rises; Shutdown Limits Picture

Productivity of U.S. manufacturing workers rose in the final three months of 2018, but a broader measure of nonfarm business productivity was not reported due to lingering effects of the partial government shutdown.

Oil Prices Rise After Modest U.S. Supply Build

Oil prices pushed higher after two sessions of declines as weekly U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline rose less than expected amid stronger demand this year vs. last.