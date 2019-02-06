Log in
Pre-market
-0.23%
2731.54 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/06 05:05:29 pm
2731.61 PTS   -0.22%
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:53pAsian shares doze in data lull, New Zealand dollar takes a dive
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Powell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics

At an online forum for teachers, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's decentralized structure has fostered an "institutionalized diversity of perspectives." 

 
Fed's Quarles: U.S. Outlook Remains Strong, Risks Are Foreign in Nature

The Federal Reserce's vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, said Wednesday that the U.S. economic outlook still looks very good but he is worried about the negative influence presented by foreign growth developments. 

 
Former Fed Leader Yellen Says Rate Cuts, Hikes Both Possible

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's views on monetary policy and the economy are still largely in alignment with her former colleagues. 

 
Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production. 

 
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to Release Fourth-Quarter GDP on Feb. 28

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Wednesday it will release its first and second estimates of fourth-quarter gross domestic product together on Feb. 28, a month behind schedule, due to the government shutdown. 

 
S&P 500's 5-Day Winning Streak Ends

U.S. stocks inched lower, breaking a five-session streak of gains for the S&P 500. 

 
Oil Prices Rise After Modest U.S. Supply Build

Oil prices pushed higher after two sessions of declines as weekly U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline rose less than expected amid stronger demand this year vs. last. 

 
Trade Uncertainty Sends a Chill Through German Manufacturing

German manufacturers reported a sharp drop in orders at the end of last year, a sign that businesses around the world may be holding back on new investments in the face of trade uncertainty. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on Feb. 27

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 27. 

 
Domestic Investors Pick Up Foreign Creditors' U.S. Debt

A steady decline in demand for U.S. government bonds from foreign investors hasn't been the disaster many analysts and investors feared it would be.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 25390.3 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 6997.6223 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 7375.2813 Delayed Quote.11.56%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2731.61 Delayed Quote.9.21%
Top / Flop S&P 500
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 84.69 Delayed Quote.11.49%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY 89.31 Delayed Quote.7.29%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 41.52 Delayed Quote.5.46%
UNUM GROUP 36.51 Delayed Quote.5.25%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS 74.5 Delayed Quote.4.62%
INTERPUBLIC GROUP 21.61 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 45.45 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 43 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 80.21 Delayed Quote.-13.31%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 92.53 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
