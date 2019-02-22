Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.22%
2781.04 PTS
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 02/22 09:45:16 am
2781.04 PTS   +0.22%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:02aWall St. set to bounce on signs of trade progress
RE
08:16aGlobal Stocks on Course for Weekly Gains
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/22/2019 | 09:16am EST
Global Stocks on Course for Weekly Gains

Global stocks inched up, with most major benchmarks on course to close out the week higher amid continuing hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. 

 
History Shows Stock Rally Could Have More Legs

U.S. stocks are sitting pretty, if history's any guide, as the S&P 500 is on pace for its biggest early-year advance in nearly three decades. 

 
Actis Takeover of Some Abraaj Funds Faces Opposition

Emerging-markets investor Actis's bid to take over a $1.6 billion buyout fund managed by troubled Abraaj Group is running into some resistance from a rival bidder and an Abraaj investor opposing the deal, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
German Business Sentiment Hits 4-Year Low

German business sentiment hit a four-year low in February, a sign that the economic troubles which started in the second half of 2018 are continuing into 2019. 

 
China Still Needs Your Coal, Australia

Tensions between Beijing and Canberra have been rising and the Australian dollar is sharply lower following a report of a ban on Aussie coal imports into the Chinese port of Dalian. 

 
Oil Prices Follow Stock Markets Higher

Oil prices edged up, maintaining more than three-month highs, helped by a slightly weaker U.S. dollar and global stock market gains. 

 
U.S. Bets on China's Special Envoy

As U.S.-China trade talks reach a pivotal point, the Trump administration is counting on the Chinese leader's special envoy, Liu He, to get Beijing to accept tough new strictures that are increasingly controversial in Beijing. 

 
Tax Law Helped Boost 2018 Bank Profits to Record Level

The new tax law drove double-digit profit growth at U.S. banks last year, a federal regulator said Thursday, boosting the industry's profits, which would have hit a record even without the tax changes. 

 
Economists Game Out End Stages of Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Meeting minutes for the Fed's January policy meeting have given some economists enough insight to start gaming out the end stages for the central bank's balance-sheet plans. 

 
Treasury Inflation Bond Auction Sees Strong Demand

The Treasury's auction of $8 billion in 30-year inflation-protected bonds met with strong demand, a sign that some investors see potential for consumer prices to rise.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25850.63 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 7035.164 Delayed Quote.11.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7459.7078 Delayed Quote.12.87%
S&P 500 -0.35% 2774.88 Delayed Quote.11.08%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALBEMARLE 89.26 Delayed Quote.7.79%
PG&E CORPORATION 19.4 Delayed Quote.6.53%
COPART 56.53 Delayed Quote.5.70%
MATTEL 14.05 Delayed Quote.3.08%
INTEL CORPORATION 52.81 Real-time Quote.2.72%
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. 73.32 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
BIOGEN 321.17 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 40.26 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.545 Real-time Quote.-8.75%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 36.25 Real-time Quote.-24.76%
Heatmap :
