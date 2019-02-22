Dow Industrials on Course for 9th Consecutive Week of Gains

U.S. stocks advanced with major benchmarks on course to close out the week with gains amid continuing hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Federal Reserve Report Highlights 'Resilient' Financial System

The Federal Reserve said Friday the U.S. financial system remains "substantially" safer than before the 2007-09 recession but noted a significant expansion in business debt and weaker lending standards.

N.Y. Fed's Williams Calls for Reassessing Inflation-Targeting Framework

New York Fed President John Williams said Friday the central bank's difficulty in successfully reaching its 2% inflation target in recent years calls for a reassessment of how the Fed manages its policy framework to maintain stable prices.

Calm Blankets Markets From Stocks to Bonds, Even as Risks Remain

Volatility measures in markets from stocks to currencies have retreated this year-a sign that investors are shedding caution even as uncertainties linger in the global economy.

Bankers Don't Flee London, Despite Exodus Predictions

A month before the U.K. is set to leave the European Union, a long-feared exodus of financiers from London hasn't yet materialized.

History Shows Stock Rally Could Have More Legs

U.S. stocks are sitting pretty, if history is any guide, as the S&P 500 is on pace for its biggest early-year advance in nearly three decades.

Actis Takeover of Some Abraaj Funds Faces Opposition

Emerging-markets investor Actis's bid to take over a $1.6 billion buyout fund managed by troubled Abraaj Group is running into some resistance from a rival bidder and an Abraaj investor opposing the deal, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal.

German Business Sentiment Hits 4-Year Low

German business sentiment hit a four-year low in February, a sign that the economic troubles which started in the second half of 2018 are continuing into 2019.

China Still Needs Your Coal, Australia

Tensions between Beijing and Canberra have been rising and the Australian dollar is sharply lower following a report of a ban on Aussie coal imports into the Chinese port of Dalian.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 4 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were down by 4 this week to 853, Baker Hughes.