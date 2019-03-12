National Cancer Institute Director Ned Sharpless to be Acting FDA Commissioner

National Cancer Institute Director Dr. Ned Sharpless will be named acting commission of the Food and Drug Administration, the Trump administration said Tuesday.

S&P 500 Rises as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher, led by shares of technology and energy companies, after investors got further evidence that inflation remains steady.

May's Hopes of Passing Brexit Deal Fade Ahead of Crucial Vote

Theresa May's chances of winning a crucial vote on her Brexit deal diminished sharply after two groups of lawmakers signaled they plan to oppose it.

Goldman Opens Up In-House Moneymaker to Outside Investors

A Goldman Sachs Group profit machine that has invested the bank's own money in Asian property, African startups and troubled U.S. retailers, among other ventures, is opening up to outside investors.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.2% in February

U.S. consumer prices rose in February as energy and food prices picked up, although the broader trend suggested inflationary pressures remain tame.

Real-Estate Startups Try Their Hand at Private-Equity Investing

Real-estate startups are tweaking their original business models in hopes of boosting revenue and creating new opportunities.

Small Stocks' Slide Prompts Concern

The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 index posted its worst week of 2019, falling nearly twice as much as the S&P 500. The small-cap benchmark's 2% drop on Wednesday was its worst one-day performance since December.

Why the Market Rebounded and What Comes Next

Thinking about why this year's stock rebound seems to have run out of steam involves coming to grips with why it happened at all.

U.K. Economy Bounces Back

The U.K. economy rebounded in January after a weak December, keeping growth on an even keel as the political drama surrounding the country's planned exit from the European Union comes to a head.

Fast-Growing Lab Properties Attracting New Wave of Cash

The prospect of big rent increases is drawing more large property investors to the risky but fast-growing niche of biotechnology and other life-science buildings.