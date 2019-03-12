Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/12/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
U.K. Parliament Votes Down May's Brexit Deal

British lawmakers rejected Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal for a second time, making a delay in the U.K.'s scheduled March 29 departure from the EU all but inevitable and intensifying uncertainty. 

 
S&P 500 Rises as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher, led by shares of technology and energy companies, after investors got further evidence that inflation remains steady. 

 
National Cancer Institute Director Sharpless to Be Acting FDA Commissioner

National Cancer Institute Director Dr. Ned Sharpless will be named acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, the Trump administration said Tuesday. 

 
CERAWeek Energy Conference Roundup

Read the latest news and insight from IHSMarkit's annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. 

 
Goldman Opens Up In-House Moneymaker to Outside Investors

A Goldman Sachs Group profit machine that has invested the bank's own money in Asian property, African startups and troubled U.S. retailers, among other ventures, is opening up to outside investors. 

 
U.S. Army Plans to Cut Back on Legacy Gear in a Push for New Tech

The U.S. Army has proposed a 2020 budget plan that would eliminate or scale back some of its most enduring and best known equipment programs to free up money to invest in the weapons and hardware of the future. 

 
U.S. Workers Gain From Rising Wages, Low Inflation

U.S. consumer prices rose in February as energy and food prices picked up, although the broader trend suggested inflationary pressures remain tame. 

 
SCE Pays Up in Bond Sale, Showing Impact of State Fires

Southern California Edison agreed to pay higher interest rates Tuesday to borrow money than it did last year, underscoring the continuing fallout from the wildfires that forced a rival utility into bankruptcy. 

 
Small Stocks' Slide Prompts Concern

The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 index posted its worst week of 2019, falling nearly twice as much as the S&P 500. The small-cap benchmark's 2% drop on Wednesday was its worst one-day performance since December. 

 
Why the Market Rebounded and What Comes Next

Thinking about why this year's stock rebound seems to have run out of steam involves coming to grips with why it happened at all.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 25554.66 Delayed Quote.9.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 7201.281332 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 7591.031111 Delayed Quote.13.91%
S&P 500 0.30% 2791.52 Delayed Quote.11.03%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 28.76 Delayed Quote.3.45%
WHIRLPOOL 141.01 Delayed Quote.3.23%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 34.52 Delayed Quote.3.20%
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 250.9 Delayed Quote.3.10%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 100.5 Delayed Quote.2.99%
H&R BLOCK 24.13 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 79.85 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 30.92 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 375.41 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
F5 NETWORKS 149.67 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
