U.S. Stocks Rise on Economic Data

The S&P 500 climbed for the third consecutive session, lifted by fresh signs of stability in the manufacturing sector and muted inflation.

U.K. Lawmakers Set to Vote on No-Deal Brexit

British lawmakers are expected to vote against leaving the European Union without agreeing terms for Britain's withdrawal, a decision likely to delay the country's planned departure this month.

U.S. Producer Prices Remained Tame in February

A gauge of business prices inched up in February, a sign that underlying inflation pressures remain muted.

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in January

Both orders for long-lasting goods and an underlying gauge of business investment rose in January, signaling solid domestic demand is helping buffer the U.S. manufacturing sector against slowing global economic growth.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil and Gasoline Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline fell sharply last week, according to EIA data. Crude oil stockpiles decreased by 3.9 million barrels to 449.1 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.9 million barrels from the prior week.

U.S. Construction Spending Up In January

Construction spending was up 1.3% in January from a month earlier, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.28 trillion. Economists had expected a 0.5%.

FDA Sets Limits on Retail Sales of Flavored E-Cigarettes

Convenience stores and gas stations will effectively be banned from selling most flavored e-cigarettes under restrictions issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

U.K. Businesses See Winners and Losers in Tariff Plan

U.K. businesses expressed concern that the government's plan to liberalize import duties for most industries in case of a no-deal Brexit while introducing tariffs for others could create winners and losers.

Tripling Down on Oil Is Paying Off in 2019, but Not Everyone's a Fan

Oil funds that use leverage to juice returns have been among the top-performing exchange-traded funds of 2019, gaining more than 70%, but profiting from leveraged exchange-traded products is harder than it looks.

Oil Nears Four-Month High on Declining U.S. Inventories

Oil prices rose toward a four-month high after U.S. data showed a counter-seasonal drop in crude-oil inventories, and amid continued supply losses from Venezuela and Iran.