S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.87%
2815.83 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/13 04:48:46 pm
2810.92 PTS   +0.70%
08:45pBoeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:38pWall Street rises; Boeing up despite U.S. grounding of 737 MAX jets
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.K. Lawmakers Vote Against Leaving EU Without a Deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday unexpectedly ruled out a no-deal exit from the European Union, overturning Prime Minister Theresa May's calculus for eventually getting approval for the deal she struck with the EU. 

 
Trump in 'No Rush' to Make Trade Deal With China

President Trump said China very much wants to make a deal but knows he can walk away from trade talks if a deal isn't reached. 

 
S&P 500 Hits Four-Month High on Economic Data

U.S. stocks rose, propelling the S&P 500 to a four-month high after economic data showed fresh signs of stability in the manufacturing sector and muted inflation. 

 
U.S. Producer Prices Remained Tame in February

A gauge of business prices inched up in February, a sign that underlying inflation pressures remain muted. 

 
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rose in January

Both orders for long-lasting goods and an underlying gauge of business investment rose in January, signaling solid domestic demand is helping buffer the U.S. manufacturing sector against slowing global economic growth. 

 
U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil and Gasoline Fall

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline fell sharply last week, according to EIA data. Crude oil stockpiles decreased by 3.9 million barrels to 449.1 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 1.9 million barrels from the prior week. 

 
U.S. Construction Spending Up In January

Construction spending was up 1.3% in January from a month earlier, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.28 trillion. Economists had expected a 0.5%. 

 
FDA Sets Limits on Retail Sales of Flavored E-Cigarettes

Convenience stores and gas stations will effectively be banned from selling most flavored e-cigarettes under restrictions issued by the Food and Drug Administration. 

 
U.K. Businesses See Winners and Losers in Tariff Plan

U.K. businesses expressed concern that the government's plan to liberalize import duties for most industries in case of a no-deal Brexit while introducing tariffs for others could create winners and losers. 

 
Tripling Down on Oil Is Paying Off in 2019, but Not Everyone's a Fan

Oil funds that use leverage to juice returns have been among the top-performing exchange-traded funds of 2019, gaining almost 90%, but profiting from leveraged exchange-traded products is harder than it looks.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 25702.89 Delayed Quote.9.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 7256.981524 Delayed Quote.13.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 7643.40524 Delayed Quote.14.40%
S&P 500 0.70% 2810.92 Delayed Quote.11.03%
Top / Flop S&P 500
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 96.06 Delayed Quote.6.91%
DAVITA 53.6 Delayed Quote.4.42%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 37.64 Delayed Quote.3.95%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 168.62 Delayed Quote.3.75%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 56.03 Delayed Quote.3.59%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 409.13 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS 190.68 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
VIACOM 28.45 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
DISCOVERY INC 25.62 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
DISCOVERY INC 26.94 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
Heatmap :
