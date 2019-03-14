Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
0.21%
2816.85 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/13 04:48:46 pm
2810.92 PTS   +0.70%
03/13Brookfield to buy most of Oaktree to build juggernaut to rival Blackstone
RE
03/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Early Gains On Weak China Industrial Data
DJ
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Shrug Off Weak Chinese Data to Rise

Global stocks were mostly up as investors awaited the next moves in the Brexit process, although sluggish Chinese economic data weighed on sentiment. 

 
U.K. Lawmakers Vote Against Leaving EU Without a Deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday unexpectedly ruled out a no-deal exit from the European Union, overturning Prime Minister Theresa May's calculus for eventually getting approval for the deal she struck with the EU. 

 
China's Economic Slowdown Broadens, Despite Government Support

Industrial activity and home sales cooled in the first two months of the year, despite a rebound in investment driven by Beijing to shore up growth. 

 
Trump in 'No Rush' to Make Trade Deal With China

President Trump said China very much wants to make a deal but knows he can walk away from trade talks if a deal isn't reached. 

 
German Inflation Holds Steady

German inflation remained stable in February at 1.7%, confirming a preliminary estimate. 

 
Democrats Aim to End Favorable Carried-Interest Tax Treatment

Private equity could be in for another fight over its favorite tax break. 

 
S&P 500 Hits Four-Month High on Economic Data

U.S. stocks rose, propelling the S&P 500 to a four-month high after economic data showed fresh signs of stability in the manufacturing sector and muted inflation. 

 
Oil Hits Four-Month High on Declining U.S. Inventories

Oil prices climbed to a four-month high after U.S. data showed a counter-seasonal drop in crude-oil inventories, and amid continued supply losses from Venezuela and Iran. 

 
Tripling Down on Oil Is Paying Off in 2019, but Not Everyone's a Fan

Oil funds that use leverage to juice returns have been among the top-performing exchange-traded funds of 2019, gaining almost 90%, but profiting from leveraged exchange-traded products is harder than it looks. 

 
Investors Are Still Waiting for a Gold-Mining Merger Wave

The vast majority of the world's gold miners have yet to join the wave of mergers reshaping the top of their sector, even as investors say more tie-ups are necessary amid poor returns and depreciating gold reserves.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 25702.89 Delayed Quote.10.18%
NASDAQ 100 0.77% 7256.981524 Delayed Quote.13.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 7643.40524 Delayed Quote.14.40%
S&P 500 0.70% 2810.92 Delayed Quote.12.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03/13Brookfield to buy most of Oaktree to build juggernaut to rival Blackstone
RE
03/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Give Up Early Gains On Weak China Industrial Data
DJ
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/13Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
DJ
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/13Wall Street rises; Boeing up despite U.S. grounding of 737 MAX jets
RE
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/13MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Ends At 4-month High As Stocks Rise After Strong Eco..
DJ
03/13Stocks rise on tame inflation outlook, dollar eases
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 96.06 Delayed Quote.6.90%
DAVITA 53.6 Delayed Quote.4.42%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 37.64 Delayed Quote.3.95%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 168.62 Delayed Quote.3.76%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 56.03 Delayed Quote.3.59%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 409.13 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS 190.68 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
VIACOM 28.45 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
DISCOVERY INC 25.62 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
DISCOVERY INC 26.94 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.