Global Stocks Shrug Off Weak Chinese Data to Rise

Global stocks were mostly up as investors awaited the next moves in the Brexit process, although sluggish Chinese economic data weighed on sentiment.

U.K. Lawmakers Vote Against Leaving EU Without a Deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday unexpectedly ruled out a no-deal exit from the European Union, overturning Prime Minister Theresa May's calculus for eventually getting approval for the deal she struck with the EU.

China's Economic Slowdown Broadens, Despite Government Support

Industrial activity and home sales cooled in the first two months of the year, despite a rebound in investment driven by Beijing to shore up growth.

Trump in 'No Rush' to Make Trade Deal With China

President Trump said China very much wants to make a deal but knows he can walk away from trade talks if a deal isn't reached.

German Inflation Holds Steady

German inflation remained stable in February at 1.7%, confirming a preliminary estimate.

Democrats Aim to End Favorable Carried-Interest Tax Treatment

Private equity could be in for another fight over its favorite tax break.

S&P 500 Hits Four-Month High on Economic Data

U.S. stocks rose, propelling the S&P 500 to a four-month high after economic data showed fresh signs of stability in the manufacturing sector and muted inflation.

Oil Hits Four-Month High on Declining U.S. Inventories

Oil prices climbed to a four-month high after U.S. data showed a counter-seasonal drop in crude-oil inventories, and amid continued supply losses from Venezuela and Iran.

Tripling Down on Oil Is Paying Off in 2019, but Not Everyone's a Fan

Oil funds that use leverage to juice returns have been among the top-performing exchange-traded funds of 2019, gaining almost 90%, but profiting from leveraged exchange-traded products is harder than it looks.

Investors Are Still Waiting for a Gold-Mining Merger Wave

The vast majority of the world's gold miners have yet to join the wave of mergers reshaping the top of their sector, even as investors say more tie-ups are necessary amid poor returns and depreciating gold reserves.