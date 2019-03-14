Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
-0.16%
2806.55 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/14 05:11:08 pm
2808.48 PTS   -0.09%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:00pAsian stocks higher on Brexit reprieve but trade concerns limit gains
RE
07:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Brexit Could Bring Changes to U.K. Sanctions Policy

Britain's exit from the European Union could bring significant changes to the country's sanctions policy. 

 
U.K. Parliament Votes to Delay Brexit as Turmoil Drags On

British lawmakers on Thursday voted to delay the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, setting the stage for a possible third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal next week. 

 
Trump's Pick for World Bank Presidency Faces Clear Path

President Trump's pick to lead the World Bank, Treasury official David Malpass, will almost certainly assume the bank's presidency this year, after the deadline for countries to nominate candidates passed with no other challengers. 

 
S&P 500 Slips, but Blue Chip Stocks Eke Out Gain

The S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak, as investors continued to weigh global trade tensions and concerns about slowing economic growth. 

 
Oil Prices Hit 2019 High as U.S. Sanctions Bite

U.S. oil prices rose to their highest level of the year as U.S. sanctions on both Venezuela and Iran begin to put a tighter squeeze on global oil supplies. 

 
Job Slowdown Isn't Imaginary

Rising unemployment insurance claims add to evidence that the U.S. job market has softened. 

 
China's Slowdown Broadens, Despite Government Bid to Bolster Growth

Industrial activity and home sales cooled in the first two months of the year, despite a rebound in investment driven by Beijing to shore up growth. 

 
U.S. New-Home Sales Fell in January

Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell in January, signaling a weak start to 2019 for the troubled U.S. housing industry. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at a low level indicative of a historically tight labor market. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Rose In February

Import prices rose 0.6% in February from the prior month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase from January.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 25709.94 Delayed Quote.10.18%
NASDAQ 100 -0.19% 7243.013593 Delayed Quote.14.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 7630.910217 Delayed Quote.15.19%
S&P 500 -0.09% 2808.48 Delayed Quote.12.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:00pAsian stocks higher on Brexit reprieve but trade concerns limit gains
RE
07:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal De..
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Slips, but Blue Chip Stocks Eke Out Gain
DJ
05:15pS&P 500 eases amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
04:49pTech makes a comeback as Wall Street's trendy trade
RE
04:38pEUROPE : European shares rise on delayed Brexit vote, dollar gains; Wall Street ..
RE
03:07pBoeing shares cheaper, but are they a buy?
RE
02:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tread Water Amid Trade and Growth Tensi..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
TECHNIPFMC 22.99 Delayed Quote.4.98%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 176.53 Delayed Quote.3.59%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 10.3 Delayed Quote.2.79%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 94.49 Delayed Quote.2.74%
DISCOVERY INC 26.15 Delayed Quote.2.07%
ASSURANT 98.2 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
L BRANDS 26.23 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 36.32 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 92.43 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 111.64 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.