Brexit Could Bring Changes to U.K. Sanctions Policy

Britain's exit from the European Union could bring significant changes to the country's sanctions policy.

U.K. Parliament Votes to Delay Brexit as Turmoil Drags On

British lawmakers on Thursday voted to delay the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, setting the stage for a possible third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal next week.

Trump's Pick for World Bank Presidency Faces Clear Path

President Trump's pick to lead the World Bank, Treasury official David Malpass, will almost certainly assume the bank's presidency this year, after the deadline for countries to nominate candidates passed with no other challengers.

S&P 500 Slips, but Blue Chip Stocks Eke Out Gain

The S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak, as investors continued to weigh global trade tensions and concerns about slowing economic growth.

Oil Prices Hit 2019 High as U.S. Sanctions Bite

U.S. oil prices rose to their highest level of the year as U.S. sanctions on both Venezuela and Iran begin to put a tighter squeeze on global oil supplies.

Job Slowdown Isn't Imaginary

Rising unemployment insurance claims add to evidence that the U.S. job market has softened.

China's Slowdown Broadens, Despite Government Bid to Bolster Growth

Industrial activity and home sales cooled in the first two months of the year, despite a rebound in investment driven by Beijing to shore up growth.

U.S. New-Home Sales Fell in January

Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell in January, signaling a weak start to 2019 for the troubled U.S. housing industry.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at a low level indicative of a historically tight labor market.

U.S. Import Prices Rose In February

Import prices rose 0.6% in February from the prior month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase from January.